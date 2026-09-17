Chargers Lose 5-Game Veteran to NFC East Team

The Los Angeles Chargers have been poached and have lost a member of their practice squad.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the New York Giants are signing cornerback Nikko Reed from the Bolts’ practice squad to their active roster.

“The Giants are signing CB Nikko Reed from the Chargers practice squad, sources told me and @krisrhim1. Reed lands on the Giants active roster with them short on healthy cornerbacks. Paulson Adebo didn’t practice Thursday. Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome were limited.”

Reed signed with the Bolts after going undrafted in 2025 and has spent his rookie season with LA. The cornerback played in five games, recording two tackles and a pass deflection.

The defender was a cut casualty for the Chargers during roster cut day, but eventually re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

Now, with the opportunity for more game time, Reed heads to the Big Apple and to help provide some stability for a damaged Giants cornerback room.

With Nikko Reed going east, the Bolts made a corresponding move to the practice squad to give the CB room some depth.

Chargers Bring Back Former First-Rounder to P-Squad

Just a day after releasing a player from the practice squad, the Los Angeles Chargers have made the move to bring said player back.

According to NFL insider James Palmer, the Bolts are signing cornerback Kaiir Elam to the practice squad.

“Chargers have signed CB Kaiir Elam to their practice squad.”

Elam, the former 23rd overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, originally signed with the Bolts at the beginning of September before being released a day ago.

After the Nikko Reed move, the Chargers coaching staff believes it needs depth on the practice squad and decided to bring Elam back.

The defender has accrued 114 total tackles, eight pass deflections and two interceptions in his four-year career so far.

If Kaiir Elam were elevated and played a snap for the Chargers, it would be the fifth team he has played for since entering the league.

Chargers Get Positive Wide Receiver News

On the other side of the ball, the Los Angeles Chargers got some good news surrounding one of the team’s better offensive players.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who is currently listed day-to-day with a rib injury, is doing individual workouts with the team’s trainer.

This is a positive sign for the Bolts offense, which had three wide receivers injured in the season opener.

While it is too early to tell if the WR will be available for the Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, it serves as a positive sign for the team heading forward.

To make up for the loss in the receiving core, the Bolts signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad earlier in the week,

If Ladd McConkey practices on Friday, either as a limited or full participant, it will likely reveal whether he will play on Sunday.