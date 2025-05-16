Chargers Defensive Gem Labeled ‘Most Underrated’ Player

It’s not a total exaggeration to say the Los Angeles Chargers have one of the best young cores in the NFL, right? With guys like Justin Herbert (Age 27), Joe Alt (22), Ladd McConkey (23), Tarheeb Still (22), Cam Hart (24), Tuli Tuipulotu (22), Omarion Hampton (22), Zion Johnson (25), Rashawn Slater (26), and many more, the Chargers have foundational pieces in key positions on both sides of the ball. However, one name that’s not mentioned was recently listed by Pro Football Focus (PFF) as the Chargers’ most underrated player, and that’s third-year linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Chargers Linebacker Daiyan Henley Named Team’s Most Underrated Player by PFF

Despite logging just 54 defensive snaps in his rookie season in 2023, Henley impressed in his brief opportunity, showcasing strong instincts and athleticism that hinted at a larger role ahead. According to PFF, he earned a 71.3 coverage grade in 2024, which ranked 11th among all linebackers. That level of production in such a small sample size speaks volumes about his potential, and it’s clear the Chargers’ new coaching staff has taken notice.

Even veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman has noticed Henley’s quick improvement during last season and had this to say about his progress in the NFL.

“For him to change positions from offense to defense [in college] like that and play at the high level he is playing at, it’s amazing to see. I told him this the other day, we were out having dinner somewhere, I was like, ‘I’m like a proud big brother just watching you from OTAs up to now.’ I told him to just stay consistent, keep football, football. Don’t think too much and keep doing what you’re doing.”

The recognition from both PFF and Perryman underscores Henley’s development and the value he brings to the Chargers’ defense. Coverage ability has become one of the most important traits for a modern linebacker, and Henley’s high grade in that area suggests he can hold his own.

Daiyan Henley 2024 pic.twitter.com/2W9CZUABFk — Powder Blue Blood (@pwdrblueblood) February 4, 2025

A Breakout Season Ahead for the Former Third-Round Pick

Henley’s rise also highlights the Chargers’ commitment to building through youth and player development. While the spotlight has largely focused on stars like Khalil Mack and Derwin James Jr. on defense, Henley could be one of the under-the-radar contributors who quietly elevate the defense’s overall performance. While the Chargers transition to a more physical, disciplined identity under Jim Harbaugh, Henley’s work ethic and ability to adapt are exactly what the new coaching staff values.

There’s still work to be done, but all signs point to a breakout year for Henley in 2025. If he continues to build on the flashes he showed last season, he could become a foundational piece of the Chargers’ defense for years to come. For now, he’s flying under the radar, but that may not last much longer.