Derwin James Gets Brutally Honest About Chargers’ 0-2 Start

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a nightmare start in 2026.

After being upset at home in Week 1 by the Arizona Cardinals, they dropped another home game in Week 2, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14. The Chargers were favored in both games, but couldn’t put enough together to get a win.

S Derwin James has strong words about Los Angeles Chargers’ 0-2 start

James spoke to the media after the game, and made no bones about the severity of the Chargers’ situation.

“We got to look each other in the eye, man, and just tell the truth and just get better,” James said. “Because right now that shit just looks trash. I’m angry, but being angry don’t fix anything.“

The Chargers entered 2026 with expectations to compete for the AFC West division title. At the very least, most projected them to be a playoff team. While they could still achieve those goals, they are in a steep early hole.

Los Angeles’ remaining schedule is the toughest in the NFL. Five of its next seven games will be on the road, and six are against 2025 playoff teams. Four of its last six games of the season will be on the road. Since the NFL went to a 17-game schedule in 2021, only eight of 40 teams that started 0-2 ended up making it to the playoffs.

Derwin James Also Sustains Injury During Chargers’ Loss

Things were extra bitter for James during Sunday’s loss, as he fractured the pinky finger on his left hand. While he shouldn’t have to miss any time due to the injury, he will have to play the rest of the season in a cast.

It shouldn’t have too much of an impact on his game, but it could make catching the ball a little bit harder. James is one of the best safeties of the past decade, so if anybody can handle it, he can. James is a six-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. He was ranked 54th by his fellow players on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2025 list.

During the offseason, James signed a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension with the Chargers that made him the highest paid safety in the league for the second time in his career. He is still playing at an elite level, and will look to cap off a potential Hall of Fame career with a Super Bowl win.