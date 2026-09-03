Chargers Get Bold Prediction That Would Be a 1st Under Jim Harbaugh

Most expect the Los Angeles Chargers to, at the least, have another solid season in 2026.

Opinions vary on whether or not they’re a true Super Bowl contender, but it would be a surprise if the Chargers weren’t a winning team. They have a lot of firepower on offense, and their new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has one of the best minds in football. Los Angeles lost a few key pieces on defense, but believes it has the depth to make up for it.

Los Angeles Chargers Predicted to Miss Playoffs for 1st Time Under HC Jim Harbaugh

NFL analyst Moe Moton of Bleacher Report listed some potential surprises that could make a big impact around the league. He believes that the Chargers will struggle to recover from the losses they’ve had on defense, beginning with former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

“Play-caller Jesse Minter left to become the Ravens’ head coach, taking with him the defensive acumen that defined the Chargers over the past two seasons. Under his tutelage, Los Angeles allowed the fewest points in 2024 and ranked ninth in defensive scoring in the previous campaign.”

Moton also cited Los Angeles’ tough schedule as a reason for regression in 2026.

“Furthermore, the Chargers face a brutal stretch from Weeks 3 through 10: road games against the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, plus home matchups with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. They have a Week 7 bye during that span.”

Defensive Line May Be Chargers’ Biggest Concern in 2026

Two of the biggest losses Los Angeles sustained during the offseason were defensive linemen Odafe Oweh and Da’Shawn Hand. They were replaced by first-round draft pick Akheem Mesidor and veteran Dalvin Tomlinson, but it remains to be seen if they can be as productive.

However, new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary has a plan for that. Although he stated he plans to keep the foundation that Minter built in his tenure, O’Leary is expected to be a much more aggressive blitzer than Minter.

If O’Leary can consistently dial up pressure against opposing quarterbacks, that could mask some talent deficiencies — if there even are any. As a longtime safeties coach, O’Leary should have the secondary playing at a high level. He also had a very successful one-year stint as Wester Michigan’s defensive coordinator in the college ranks last year.