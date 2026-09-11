Jim Harbaugh Shares Bold GOAT Prediction for Justin Herbert

Jim Harbaugh is entering his third season as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. That means it’s his third season witnessing the play of quarterback Justin Herbert.

The former No. 6 overall pick has 163 passing touchdowns in six seasons and is seen as one of the more talented quarterbacks in the NFL. The main critique has been his 0-3 record in postseason play thus far in his career.

Yet that is not stopping his head coach from making bold claims ahead of Week 1.

Jim Harbaugh Gives Justin Herbert the Ultimate Praise

Harbaugh sat down for a conversation with NFL legend Michael Irvin as part of Netflix’s NFL coverage. He went on to give his quarterback praise that will raise plenty of eyebrows around the NFL world.

“Justin Herbert, when it’s all said and done, when his career comes to an end, I predict he will be known as the greatest, best ever to play the position of quarterback,” Harbaugh said.

Irvin noted this was a bold claim and Harbaugh responded by doubling down and saying he was simply “calling his shot.”

He went on to rave about the connection between Herbert and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The hope for the Chargers is that McDaniel will unlock the full potential of Herbert to help Harbaugh’s claim ring true.

Herbert Aiming to Push Past Playoff Woes

Herbert has already made two Pro Bowls and has a 5,000-yard season to his name. Yet he and his team seem to fall apart in the postseason.

Last year’s playoff loss was a brutal Wild Card Round exit against the New England Patriots by a final score of 16-3. Herbert finished 19/31 for 159 yards and no touchdowns. He also took six sacks as New England dominated the game.

2024’s final game was another ugly loss, this time against the Houston Texans in a 32-12 final. Herbert had four interceptions that doomed any chance of winning.

And of course, the 2022 season ended following a historic comeback by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The addition of McDaniel gives Herbert another great mind to work with while running the offense. McDaniel’s addition may also be why Harbaugh is making such strong claims about his quarterback.

Herbert is a fantastic regular-season player and a great option in fantasy football. Chargers fans are just hoping Harbaugh’s prediction comes true and the team sees plenty of postseason success over the next decade.