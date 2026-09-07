Joe Alt Gets Bold Prediction That Could Define Chargers Season

We are less than a week away from the Los Angeles Chargers kicking off the 2026 season against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chargers are entering the year with high expectations. They have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the NFL, and a stellar coaching staff. Perhaps the biggest thing Los Angeles needs to go its way in order to go on a run is to keep injuries at bay.

Los Angeles Chargers OT Joe Alt Predicted to Win Protector of the Year in 2026

Multiple members of ESPN’s NFL staff took did a deep dive on how each team will perform in 2026. Among the things that were predicted for the Chargers was Alt winning the Protector of the Year award.

“Alt will win Protector of the Year. This was my bold prediction in this space last year, and I feel like I was on track for the six games he played, so I’m trying my hand again. If the Chargers improve on offense, deserved credit will go to the return of Alt and Slater.” —Seth Walder

If Alt remains healthy throughout the year, it’s hard to imagine him not at least being in the running for the honor. He had an impressive rookie season in 2024, being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Despite missing 11 games in 2025, Alt earned his first career Pro Bowl seletion.

OT Named Chargers’ Biggest Strength

ESPN Chargers insider Kris Rhim named the offensive tackle position as Los Angeles’ biggest strength heading into 2026, going as far to say that it was the biggest factor in Mike McDaniel’s decision to join the team as offensive coordinator.

“This is one of two position groups (edge rusher is the other) on the Chargers’ roster with multiple Pro Bowlers, with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater both in their prime and bookending the line. With these two together, the Chargers are a different offense, and they are a big reason coordinator Mike McDaniel took this job.”

Alt and Slater could be the best OT duo in the league. The two remaining healthy and anchoring the offensive line will pave the way for the Chargers to have an elite offense. However, if injuries become a problem once again — especially with center Tyler Biadasz already lost for the season — L.A. may not reach its full offensive potential.