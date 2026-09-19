Chargers QB Justin Herbert Gets Called out Ahead of Week 2

The Los Angeles Chargers are already under a tremendous amount of pressure.

After being upset at home by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, they are potentially facing a must-win in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. An 0-2 start, combined with how difficult the Chargers’ remaining schedule is, could spell disaster for the 2026 season.

QB Justin Herbert Has ‘The Most to Prove’ for Los Angeles Chargers Entering Week 2

Herbert’s performance during the Chargers’ season opener, particularly in the second half, was lackluster. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report called Herbert out, stating that not only does he need to step up for his team, but also if he wants to be considered among the top quarterbacks in the league.

“Herbert was also one of the biggest flops of Week 1. His numbers weren’t atrocious (17-of-27 for 209 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), but he played inefficiently down the stretch, threw a costly fourth-quarter interception, and lost by double digits to the week’s biggest underdog. Herbert has to be better moving forward for a variety of reasons—to give Los Angeles a legitimate shot at a title, to show a partnership with Mike McDaniel can work, and to prove that he belongs in the same conversation with quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes.”

Justin Herbert Deserves a Little Patience

The NFL is a “what have you done for me lately” league, but sometimes we have to look past that. Yes, the Chargers have a difficult schedule ahead, but there’s really no such thing as an easy game. If it takes them a little bit of time to gel, it isn’t the end of the world. Remember, Herbert is working with his fifth offensive coordinator of his seven-year career.

It was never realistic to expect Los Angeles’ offense to be a well-oiled machine right off the bat. The more games Herbert gets under his belt in Mike McDaniel’s system, the better he will get. Herbert has excelled in every system he has played in. If anything, the focus should be on getting the offensive line to play better, and finding a wide receiver besides Ladd McConkey to consistently produce.