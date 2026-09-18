Chargers Get Big Ladd McConkey Development Ahead of Week 2

The Los Angeles Chargers held their final practice of the week Friday ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

They are looking to bounce back from their Week 1 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Raiders are shooting for a surprising 2-0 start after winning their season opener against the Miami Dolpins.

Los Angeles Chargers WR Ladd McConkey Returns to Practice Friday

ESPN NFL insider Kris Rhim reported that wide receiver Ladd McConkey returned to practice on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday and Thursday.

McConkey sustained an injury to his ribs during the Chargers’ Week 1’s loss to Arizona while attempting to make a catch down the middle of the field. We have been left in the dark regarding his recovery, but returning to practice is a positive step in the right direction.

It is currently unknown if McConkey was a limited or full participant on Friday, but practicing in any capacity gives him a shot to play against the Raiders on Sunday. Los Angeles is already down WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith after placing him on injured reserve early in the week. If McConkey can’t play, the Chargers will be leaning on Quentin Johnston, Tre’ Harris, and Derius Davis, and Brenen Thompson.

Chargers Could Be Facing Must-Win vs. Raiders

It’s odd to think that a team could be in must-win territory in Week 2, but hard to imagine that’s not the case for Los Angeles. Following their matchup against the Raiders, the Chargers’ schedule becomes absolutely brutal. Five of their next seven games will be on the road, and six are against 2025 playoff teams.

It doesn’t get much easier after that. Outside of a matchup against the Dolphins in Week 16, the remainder of Los Angeles’ opponents should be playoff contenders. Four of its last six games of the season will be on the road. Since the NFL went to a 17-game schedule in 2021, only eight of 40 teams that started 0-2 ended up making it to the playoffs.

The AFC West will likely be a tight race as the Kansas City Chiefs are much improved and the Denver Broncos are still dangerous. The Raiders may also have to be factored in if they start 2-0 and get a leg up on the Chargers.