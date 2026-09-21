Justin Herbert Reveals Anger Level Following Chargers Loss to Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers are in trouble. Prior to the season, many NFL pundits and prognosticators pegged the Chargers as Super Bowl contenders and Justin Herbert as a potential MVP candidate. But now, their playoff hopes are already in serious danger.

The Chargers, on paper, were set to start the 2026-27 NFL season against “easy” competition. In Week 1, they were heavy favorites to beat the Arizona Cardinals, at home. However, they fell flat on both offense and defense, falling to the Cardinals 26-14.

Justin Herbert Expresses Chargers’ Anger Level Following Loss to Raiders

Week 2 was eerily similar. They again fell, at home, 26-14, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders. And the track record for teams who start a season 0-2, especially with both losses at home, to make the playoffs, is not good. That’s why one reporter asked Herbert, the team’s quarterback and leader, if the team is angry following another embarrassing loss, and an 0-2 start.

“No, I don’t think so. There’s a group full of grown men that can handle their job, and they’re going to do everything they can to correct it and fix it. We’re going to stick together, and it’s tough. No one wants to lose two games, but there’s nothing we can do about it now, so we’ve got to get better and fix it,” Herbert replied.

Herbert spoke to reporters following the loss. This clip was pulled and posted to X by Chargers reporter, Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes). Despite his unfortunate stat-line form Sunday’s performance, Herbert fielded questions like an adult, and a leader, and didn’t back down or sulk. It’s clear he wants to win, and he’s willing to take accountability for his and his team’s poor performance.

At the same time, it’s hard to believe the players in the Chargers locker room aren’t mad following an 0-2 start, losing both games at home against teams that are perceived to be inferior. Herbert finished Week 2’s loss with just 192 passing yards, on 15-for-27 passing, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

He’s now completing just 59.2% of his passes on the season, with two TDs and three INTs. Heading into the regular season, Herbert was showered with unbelievable, unrealistic even, praise from his head coach and new offensive coordinator.

High Expectations For Herbert Get Reality Check

It’s clear Chargers head coach, Jim Harbaugh likes his QB, but he continues to place outlandish expectations on the shoulders of Herbert. Ahead of the season, Harbaugh was actually quoted saying he believed Herbert would finish his career as the greatest QB of all-time. As talented as Herbert is on a football field, that’s simply not possible at this point in time.

As for his new OC, Mike McDaniel, just about everyone covering the team has been ready to crown him the next eclectic genius of the NFL. While McDaniel surely has a unique coaching style, and at times an extensive vocabulary, lest the world forget he was fired from the Miami Dolphins less than one year ago. The Dolphins are quite possibly the worst team in the league.

It’s not just Harbaugh and McDaniel though. Everyone that spends time with Herbert tends to really like him. Also ahead of the season, Chargers captain, and wide receiver, Ladd McConkey, heaped tons of praise on Herbert and his QB play as well.

While the Chargers season isn’t officially over, they’ve only played two games, Herbert and his team better locate some of that repressed anger and do something about improving before their next game kicks off. Their next contest is scheduled for Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. EDT, on the road against the red hot Buffalo Bills.