Chargers Hit With Injury Blow, Place WR on IR

The Los Angeles Chargers are having a tough week.

They were upset at home by the Arizona Cardinals in their 2026 season opener, and lost a couple of players due to injury. On Tuesday the Chargers made the decision to place one of their young, up-and-coming playmakers on injured reserve.

Los Angeles Chargers Place WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith on Injured Reserve, Elevate WR Gary Jennings From Practice Squad

According to a report from ESPN’s Kris Rhim, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith is heading to injured reserve. Taking his roster spot will be WR Gary Jennings, who the Chargers elevated from the practice squad.

Taking Jennings’ spot on the practice squad will be defensive back Isas Waxter, who spent the 2025 season on the unit. Lambert-Smith injured his hamstring during the Los Angeles’ Week 1 loss against the Cardinals. A hamstring injury also prevented him from playing in the playoffs last season.

Lambert-Smith recorded five catches for 51 yards and one touchdown in 2025. He also returned 18 kickoffs for an average of 23.2 yards per return. Lambert-Smith had a strong training camp and preseason, and the Chargers were hoping he would make a bigger impact on offense during his second year. He will have to miss at least the next four games, and could return in Week 6’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chargers’ WR Room Is Already Ailing

Lambert-Smith wasn’t the only Chargers WR to sustain an injury in Week 1, as Ladd McConkey exited the game during the third quarter with a rib injury while trying to make a catch down the middle of the field. Coach Jim Harbaugh said McConkey is “day-to-day” and will see how he feels this week before determining his availability Week 2’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It would be a huge blow to the Chargers’ offense if McConkey has to miss any time. Before getting hurt, he was leading the team with five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown against Arizona. All other WRs combined for just five catches and 97 receiving yards on the day. Los Angeles will look to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole, especially with the Chiefs and Raiders already at 1-0.