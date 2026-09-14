Jim Harbaugh Doubles Down on Controversial Personnel Decision

The Los Angeles Chargers started the 2026 season in disappointing fashion, falling to the Arizona Cardinals 26-14.

The Chargers never held a lead, and failed to score on their final five possessions of the game. Quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked three times and threw one interception, and Los Angeles’ rushing attack only averaged 3.9 yards per carry.

Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Defends Decision to Rotate Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins III at Guard

One of the more puzzling aspects of the Chargers’ Week 1 loss to the Cardinals was watching Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins III rotate in and out at guard. Harbaugh seemingly gave Awokisa a vote of confidence as the starting left guard leading up to the game, but apparently wanted Pipkins to be in on the action as well.

“Because we thought that was the best thing for us,” Harbaugh said after the game when asked why he rotated Awosika and Pipkins. “Just because of how good those two players are. We had the rotation, that was our decision.”

“There was some good things, but a lot of things to get better at, too,” Harbaugh said when asked if he was happy with the results.

Harbaugh was then asked if he will continue to rotate Awosika and Pipkins moving forward.

“Yeah, we’ll look at that,” Harbaugh responded.

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey’s Injury Status Uncertain

Another unfortunate development during Los Angeles’ loss to the Cardinals was wide receiver Ladd McConkey exiting the game with a chest injury. While trying to secure a reception down the middle of the field late in the third quarter, McConkey was slow to get up. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but did not return to the game.

Harbaugh did not have any further update after the game when asked how McConkey was doing. Before getting injured, McConkey had recorded a team-high five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown. All other Charger wide receivers combined for just five catches and 97 receiving yards on the day. Los Angeles will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 as McConkey’s status remains up in the air.