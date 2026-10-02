Chargers WR Ladd McConkey’s Injury Status Takes Downward Turn

The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

They returned to the practice field on Thursday to continue their preparations. During Wednesday’s practice, wide receiver Ladd McConkey was limited with a foot injury. It appears that took a turn for the worse on Thursday.

Los Angeles Chargers WR Ladd McConkey Misses Thursday’s Practice

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, McConkey did not practice on Thursday as he nurses his foot injury.

Rhim then noted that McConkey was spotting walking around the locker room with a notable limp. This is a new injury from the cracked rib he sustained in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. McConkey didn’t miss any time, but hasn’t made much of an impact since.

Being downgraded and missing practice this late in the week doesn’t bode well for McConkey’s chance to play on Sunday. Los Angeles will hold its final practice on Friday, so we will see if he is able to participate. Players will also receive official injury designations for the game. McConkey has posted 12 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown on the season.

Other Key Chargers Also in Doubt vs. Seahawks

The Chargers had seven players who did not practice Thursday, including Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), Kayode Awosika (fibula), Brenen Thompson (quad) and Charlie Kolar (forearm). Donte Jackson (concussion), Justin Eboigbe (eye), Elijah Molden (hamstring), Trey Lance (groin) and Keaton Mitchell (ankle) were limited after not practicing Wednesday.

Derwin James and Bud Dupree also didn’t practice Thursday due to rest. Mitchell was spotted wearing a walking boot on Wednesday, but it is encouraging that he was able to practice Thursday. If Mitchell cannot play against the Seahawks, Kimani Vidal would move into the RB2 role behind Omarion Hampton, according to the Chargers’ current depth chart.

Another positive development is Molden practicing in back-to-back days after being out the previous two weeks. If James is unavailable to play Sunday, Tony Jefferson, Genesis Smith and RJ Mickens are among the safety options listed behind the starters on the Chargers’ unofficial depth chart. James recently stated he is ditching the cast for his injured pinky finger.