Mike McDaniel plans to get underutilized weapon more involved

The Los Angeles Chargers are searching for answers following their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

They especially struggled on offense, failing to score on eight of their 10 drives. When wide receiver Ladd McConkey exited the game with a rib injury, other Chargers offensive weapons failed to step up. However, one was not given much of a chance to.

Los Angeles Chargers OC Mike McDaniel Explains Why TE Oronde Gadsden Only Played 10 Snaps vs. Cardinals

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said he wanted to get tight end Oronde Gadsden more involved in Week 1 against the Cardinals, but the way the game unfolded didn’t allow it.

“The way the game went, I planned for him to get more, but it didn’t play out that way” McDaniel said of Gadsden. “Every week we try to keep the opponent off balance with different ways to utilize people. I expected for him to get more, but the game didn’t play out [that way]. Everyone can play apart in that, where if we stay on schedule, he was scheduled [to get more].”

Mike McDaniel Plans to Get Oronde Gadsden More Involved in Week 2

Despite his limited usage in Week 1, McDaniel feels confident that Gadsden will get more opportunities moving forward — hopefully as soon as this week’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raid.ers

“Moving forward, and in this game in particular, we plan on utilizing his skillset,” McDaniel continued. “I would expect him to be more involved. He’s a player that we count on and that I’m excited about. He’s not doing anything wrong.”

The Chargers selected Gadsden in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That would prove to be great value, as Gadsden recorded 49 receptions for 664 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie year. In a Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, he was named NFL Rookie of the Week after he caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Gadsden managed two receptions for 32 yards against Arizona. Backup tight end David Njoku had a solid showing, posting five catches for 58 yards. Njoku and Gadsden could make a dynamic duo, by Gadsden needs more reps. If McConkey misses Week 2 against the Raiders, that could pave the way for Gadsden.