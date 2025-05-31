Chargers Urged to Solidify Offensive Line with 5-Time Pro Bowler

The Chargers have wisely utilized this offseason to get bigger and stronger in the trenches. Their most recent addition of guard Mekhi Becton should serve as a big upgrade along the interior. Now, with questions surrounding the other two spots, the Chargers will likely be viewed as a popular destination for the remaining unsigned free agent linemen to help solidify their interior.

Scherff Could Solidify Offensive Line for 2025

One of the most accomplished unsigned free agents is five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff. Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated named Scherff as one of the top 10 unsigned free agents, writing that the 10-year veteran could help the Chargers solidify the interior of their offensive line.

Manzano notes that the Chargers seemed to prioritize offensive weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert during the draft. Manzano praised the new trio of Mekhi Becton, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. But, with question marks remaining inside, he thinks LA “neglected the remaining holes on the interior.”

“However, the team needs a left guard, especially if Zion Johnson moves to center to replace Bradley Bozeman,” writes Manzano. “Scherff, who’s entering his age-34 season, is more than capable of filling in at guard for one season. The 10-year veteran has 140 career starts and never missed a game in his three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Analysts began projecting that the Chargers would sign Scherff almost immediately after the conclusion of the 2024 season. Daniel Popper of The Athletic included Scherff as an “external free agent” who makes the most sense for the Chargers.

“Scherff is not the same player he was early in his career, of course,” writes Popper. “He was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 before signing a huge deal with the Jaguars that ensuing offseason. Scherff does not move as well as he used to, but he makes up for it with craftiness as a run blocker and pass protector. I think he can still play.”

33-Year-Old Veteran Likely a Short-Term Option

Scherff could serve as a bridge to solidify their line while the Chargers figure out a long-term option elsewhere. Whether that means free agency, a trade or during the 2026 draft remains to be seen. In addition to prioritizing younger talent, Scherff’s skillset is not exactly a perfect fit.

LA boasted one of the NFL’s most balanced offenses last year, recording 463 rushing attempts and 510 passing attempts. The 510 passing attempts ranked as the fifth-fewest in the NFL. The 10-year veteran struggled in the run game last season, but excelled as a pass blocker. He earned a below-average PFF run blocking grade of 57.3 (97th out of 136 guards) and a top-20 PFF pass blocking grade of 74.5 (19th out of 136 guards).

Chris Roling of Sports Illustrated provided insight into both sides of the argument as to why teams like the Chargers may or may not have an interest in signing Scherff. With Mekhi Becton currently slated to take over at right guard next to Joe Alt, one of them will need to slide over to the left side of the line. He has almost exclusively played right guard throughout his career, including last year. In 2024, Scherff played over 1,000 snaps at right guard, 12th most among all guards, according to PFF.