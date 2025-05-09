Three Trade Pitches That Don’t Make Sense for the Chargers

There have been plenty of trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers this season, but most don’t make sense.

The Chargers rank in the upper half in the post-draft power rankings by many analysts, which would lead many to believe the team doesn’t need to trade for a player, let alone trade away one of their own. Still, several trade proposals have surfaced that make little sense for either the Chargers or their potential trade partners.

A Pair of Bears

It would certainly be exciting for the Chargers to land either Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet or wide receiver DJ Moore, but realistically, it’s not going to happen.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the $50 million tight end as a potential trade to the Chargers, noting, “The Chargers could also look to add Kmet as a more dynamic-pass catcher than Tyler Conklin or Will Dissly. Kmet has 258 catches for 2,592 yards and 19 touchdowns in his five NFL seasons.”

The issue isn’t Kmet being a bad player or the Chargers not needing tight end help, it’s the Bears situation. Chicago selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft for a reason: new head coach Ben Johnson loves running 12 personnel. Last season, his offense ran two-tight-end sets on 32.2% of snaps, the third-highest rate in the NFL. Trading Kmet would undercut Johnson’s offensive scheme, and Chicago likely wouldn’t part with him for anything less than a Day 2 draft pick.

As for Moore, the Bears are loaded at wide receiver with 2024 first-round pick Rome Odunze and 2025 second-round pick Luther Burden III. Last Word on Sports’ Anthony Palacios suggested Moore as a trade option to bolster the Chargers’ thin pass-catching group. While Moore would certainly upgrade the Chargers’ receiving corps, Chicago seems more than content keeping its current arsenal intact.

A Recent Signing Already on the Trade Block?

Another eyebrow-raising trade idea from Knox involves newly signed Chargers running back Najee Harris. While the team did draft Omarion Hampton with the 22nd pick in the 2025 draft, Harris was just signed to a one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million.

Knox’s reasoning: “Harris would have value on the trade market. While he was never a high-end starter in Pittsburgh, he was a durable high-volume back who topped 1,000 rushing yards in all four of his NFL seasons.”

Sure, many players have market value, but that doesn’t mean they should be on the block. Harris is expected to form a one-two punch with Hampton, serving as the physical, bruising runner in a Chargers offense that’s shaping up to lean heavily on the ground game.

For now, the Chargers should focus on developing the roster they’ve built and proving they can succeed without looking for outside reinforcements heading into the 2025 season.