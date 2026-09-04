Chargers Predicted to Make Bold Trade Ahead of 2026 Season

The Los Angeles Chargers could still have some roster moves left to make before we reach the regular season.

Roughly a week removed from cutdown day, teams are still fine-tuning their squads. Decisions are being made not just for what’s best right now, but also down the line. The Chargers have assembled their practice squad, and may now turn their attention to the 53-man roster.

Los Angeles Chargers Predicted to Trade for Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently came up with some bold trade predictions before the start of the 2026 season. Among them was the Chargers acquiring McCarthy from the Vikings in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round pick.

“The Los Angeles Chargers are one team that might be willing to take a chance on McCarthy. L.A. has its starting quarterback in Justin Herbert, but it has a less-experienced backup in Trey Lance, who is also on a one-year deal. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was McCarthy’s coach at Michigan, and he could be interested in developing his former starter as a long-term backup in L.A.”

The connection between Harbaugh and McCarthy alone may be worth Los Angeles making the deal. A fifth-round pick two years from now isn’t much to give up, and McCarthy still has plenty of upside. He compiled a 6-4 record as Minnesota’s starter last season as a rookie, throwing for 1,632 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Examining the Chargers’ Current QB Situation

Obviously Justin Herbert is the franchise quarterback and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. He is under contract through the 2029 season, and has done a good job overall of remaining healthy. Herbert will be 31 years old when his current deal expires.

Backing him up is fifth-year man Trey Lance. As Knox pointed out, Lance is only under contract with Los Angeles for the 2026 season. He is an athletic quarterback, but has struggled to develop as a passer.

On the practice squad is second-year player DJ Uiagalelei, who signed with the Chargers during the 2025 offseason as an undrafted free agent. Uiagalelei spent all of last season on the practice squad, and figures to do so again in 2026 after being unable to beat out Lance for the No. 2 QB role.