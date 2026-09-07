Kyle Shanahan Puts Rams on Notice Amid Major Shade Before 49ers Game

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanhan had plenty to say during his press conference in Australia ahead of the Week 1 regular-season opener against Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams, including a continued belief that this was an attempt to negate their advantage.

Shanhan began with a light-heartd joke about not divulging the 49ers’ injuries until the following day, since they are “technically in the future,” while the Rams were “in the present.”

But Shanahan’s ribbing took a sharper turn after that.

Shanahan was asked about his previous comments lamenting the fact that the Rams got to choose them for this contest. He explained on Sunday (Monday in Australia) that it was “nothing” against the locale.

“That’s just about um competition and how important our 17 games are,” Shanahan told reporters in Austrailia on September 6 ( Sep. 7 locally). “We always have an advantage, having one–I see it as one–home game a year in LA. Just the way our fans are and take over that stadium. So, it was disappointing to let them off the hook and get them out of that.”

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Puts Sean McVay, Rams On Notice

That was Shanahan’s gripe initially, and he said that he knew that was why the Rams requested the matchup. Shanahan also wanted the NFL to force the Rams to face the 49ers in Mexico.

The NFL did not grant that request, but Shanahan is not too worried about the situation.

“Knowing how our fans roll, I have a feeling they won’t be much different here. I expect to have a good showing,” Shanahan said of the shifted venue against McVay and the Rams. “I wouldn’t say it hit me right on the plane. But after being here for a couple days, this is the right time to be here, it’s the right place to be, and it’s the right team to go against.”

The Rams have won four of their last five matchups against the 49ers, including three straight to begin the cluster. However, McVay and the Rams are 8-9 against Shanahan and the 49ers, with one of those wins coming in thee postseason.

McVay’s Rams are 1-3 against the 49ers in LA in their last four, and 3-7 at home against their NFC West rivals, the 49ers, since the start of the 2017 season.

Rams’ Travel Plans Get Vote of Confidence

Shanahan also expressed his appreciation for the approach they took to traveling to Melbourne, arriving a week early, which is the polar (and polarizing) approach to what McVay and the Rams are doing.

The 49ers head coach noted that it took “a couple days to adjust,” and that some of the players felt it early, while others late, but that they are all doing well now.

Shanahan made it clear that he was “not comparing us to” the Rams.

Sean McVay explained the logic behind the Rams’ approach to media members in LA on September 6, noting that they are “not going to really make it a big deal, which is what gives him confidence their plan can work as they prepare to face a “great time.”

ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, on the ground in Australia ahead of the contest, provided more reason for McVay and the Rams to be confident in their approach.

In a video, Thiry said she didn’t “hate” it.

“After experiencing the flight and a nights sleep can say… Rams plan to fly in last minute and get a nights sleep before playing seems very doable,” Thiry captioned the video in a post on X on September 6.