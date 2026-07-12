Davante Adams Reveals Message to Rams Amid Comments About Travis Kelce

Davante Adams was almost part of the Los Angeles Rams’ wheeling and dealing this offseason, but plans to add his replacement fell through. Now, he heads into his second season with the Rams with several new and noteworthy teammates.

The Rams traded for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie this offseason. They also signed McDuffie’s former teammate and fellow cornerback Jaylen Watson in free agency.

Adams certainly understands their potential impact, but he also knows nothing is given.

Davante Adams Puts Rams on Notice

Attending the American Century Classic golf outing, Adams fielded questions about the Rams’ outlook and being preseason favorites. To Adams, though, the latter “means nothing,” as he revealed his advice to Puka Nacua and others.

“Last thing I tell Puka, the rest of the receivers, we’re the best in the world, but it don’t matter. You’ve got to play like it. No matter how good you are, it’s about how good you play,” Adams told reporters on-hand for the event on July 10. “That’s the motto we have this year. Not as a team, but that’s the way I look at it. And, yeah, we go out there and hopefully do what we got to do.”

Adams, who said that he has never spoken about his pre-game remarks publicly, is also trying to add the missing piece of hardware on his mantle: a Super Bowl.

Adams, who turns 34 in December, is 0-5 in Conference Championship Games in his career, including the 2025 season with the Rams. The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on July 1 that this could Adams’ final opportunity to be a top option on a contending team.

Adams is in the final year of his two-year, $44 million contract with the Rams.

Davante Adams Praises New Teammates

Despite his clear message, Adams was excited to discuss his new Rams teammates, cutting the question off to rave about McDuffie before moving on to Watson and Garrett.

McDuffie was a first team All-Pro in 2023 and, like Watson, is a two-time Super Bowl champion. Together, the should shore up the Rams’ leaky pass defense, while Garrett–who broke the NFL single-season record for sacks last season–gives opposing quarterbacks less time to set up.

Adams called McDuffie the “best corner in the league.”

“I’ll say that I didn’t know that until I saw him this year and got to be with him his offseason. He’s a very, very, very good corner,” Adams said. “I always knew that he was really good, but sometimes you got to see a guy in person and see how they operate daily. The swagger, the juice, the ability, his feet, everything, mindset. And then we got Jaylen as well. So, I mean, we got a really good situation.”

Adams joked that the Rams “also got that guy, Myles Garrett as well,” asking “You see, we got him?” before saying, he will “help our defense even more.”

The Rams ranked 17th overall and 10th in scoring defensively in 2025.

Davante Adams Takes Playful Jab at Travis Kelce

Adams is an avid golfer, and the Rams star has been a staple at the ACC, even before coming to LA. He expressed his satisfaction with the setting and event, though he also joked that a late turnaround on the links left him more willing to do the interview.

“It’s perfect all around, man,” Adams said. “The fans, the vibe, the weather, the lake vibes. Only thing that isn’t as good this year for me is that my family’s not here because my wife’s due next Sunday with our fourth kids. She gave me the green light to come out and play, which is awesome, and get to continue doing this, and play a lot, have a lot of fun playing. But yeah, I wish my kids were here, that’d be awesome. But other than that, it’s just been great.

That led to remarks about Travis Kelce, whose marriage to Taylor Swift recently stole headlines.

“Yeah, what is he doing?” Adams joked when asked about Kelce having “no excuse” for missing the event. “Honeymooning like you got all the time in the world. This is our time of year.”

Adams did not attend the wedding, but several past and present Rams players did, including McDuffie and quarterback Matthew Stafford. Adams and the Rams will visit Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason opener, though the veterans are unlikely to play.