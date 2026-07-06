Kelly Stafford Shares Message, Pics After Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, were among the many high-profile guests who attended the much-ballyhooed wedding of pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The affair has commanded attention since the singer and three-time Super Bowl champion announced it, and the highly guarded nature of the proceedings has fueled interest.

Following the event, Kelly Stafford offered her thoughts on the big night.

Kelly Stafford Shares Pictures With Matthew Stafford From Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

The Staffords drew attention upon their arrival at the event, with the Daily Mail noting the Rams star and his wife’s color-coordinated look as they made their way to the venue. It took place at Madison Square Garden. That is the home of the reigning NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

The photos included the Staffords, other guests, and champagne flutes.

“A night that reminded us all just how lucky we are to have found our person. [heart emoji],” Kelly Stafford captioned the slideshow posted on Instagram on Jul 4.

The Staffords drew attention before they even arrived at the site.

“Stafford and his wife, Kelly, were spotted getting into a car heading to Madison Square Garden for the wedding,” USA Today’s Jack McKessy and Jacob Camenker wrote on July 3. “The 2026 NFL MVP has never been teammates with Kelce, but the two are both seasoned NFL veterans who have faced off.”

Kelly Stafford’s attendance stood out. Never shy about voicing her opinions, she openly criticized the attention that Swift and Kelce’s relationship received during the 2024 season on her podcast, “The Morning After.”

Stafford later walked back her comments, attributing them to jealousy and feeling that her husband and other players who were working hard were going overlooked.

Matthew Stafford’s Daughters are Big ‘Swifties’

Stafford and his wife are not the only ones in the family linked to Swift. Their four daughters are big “Swifties,” the nickname for the artist’s rabid fanbase.

“Funny enough, the Staffords dressed up as Kelce and Swift for Halloween in 2025. All of Stafford’s daughters got in on the act as well, with the quartet joining their mother in dressing up as Swift.”

The girls met Swift during the premiere of Toy Story 5.

The couple’s youngest daughter even drew attention during the 2025 season, dancing to “The Fate of Ophelia” in the stands during a game.

Rams Can Thank Matthew Stafford’s Family

The Rams are fortunate to have Stafford firmly back in the mix after dealing with retirement and trade speculation, as well as a back injury, in recent seasons.

According to Stafford, his family is a big part of why he continues to play. He spoke about feeling as though he had “four seasons max” when first traded to LA in 2021, but that he is ready to “keep rolling” with his family’s support.

“My girls love watching me play, and might as well,” Stafford said on “Green Light” in June.

The Rams have begun preparing for life after Stafford, drafting Ty Simpson 13th overall in the 2026 draft, but the reigning MVP is showing few signs of slowing down.

Dylan Raiola Sends Message to Matthew Stafford

Among the comments in Kelly Stafford’s post was one to Matthew Stafford, notably from Oregon Ducks QB and future NFL Draft hopeful Dylan Raiola, who posted “Uncle Matthew [goat emoji]!!” on July 4.

Raiola is the son of Stafford’s former Detroit Lions teammate and center, Dominic Raiola, with whom the Rams’ QB played the first six years of his (Stafford’s) career.

Stafford laughed with Long about Raiola calling him “Uncle Matthew.”

“I’ve known him from [yay high gesture],” Stafford told Long, who joked about Railoa’s efforts to emulate Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes–another wedding attendee–rather than his “Uncle Matthew.”

Stafford responded, “I don’t think he can grow a gray beard. That’s the problem. No, I’m proud of the kid.”

Raiola was projected as a first-round pick in the 2027 draft before Dante Moore returned for ‘26.