LA Rams Going With ‘Different’ Plan Behind Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams are going away from their usual plan behind Matthew Stafford with Stetson Bennett IV and Ty Simpson, according to head coach Sean McVay.

“We look at it as two guys,” McVay told reporters on September 4. “I’ll tell you when I decide who’s going to be the actual 2 in the game. And I’ve talked to the players about it, but that’s something that they’re both going to continue to train, regardless of who ends up being up, and who’s the emergency third [QB]. I look at it as both of those guys are going to play. But you saw we listed Stetson as the 2, Ty as the 3, but I look at as the 2A/2B, and we’ll see how we approach the game.”

McVay opened up about how it was “different than previous years.”

“When Jimmy [Garoppolo]’s been the backup, he’s taken all the reps with the look team, and we’re going to make sure that both of those guys are going to continue to get to be developed, and we feel good about both of those guys. Somebody’s got to be the backup on game day, somebody’s got to be the emergency third,” McVay said.

“I don’t want to necessarily say that whatever we do in Week 1 is how it stays throughout the year, but our job is to develop both of those guys. And like I’ve told you, feel really good about both of them.”

The Rams want Simpson to sit and learn all season. It remains uncertain what they would actually do if forced to turn to one or the other.

McVay’s comments are noteworthy, even though the Rams frame the depth chart on their official website as unofficial. Both Bennett and Simpson played well during the preseason, and had their share of ups and downs during the Rams’ training camp.

They have not made McVay’s job easier, but in the best way possible.

Stetson Bennett IV, Ty Simpson Both Rams QB2

Stafford did not play during the preseason, leaving the bulk of the work to Bennett and, really, Simpson, while undrafted rookie free agent Matthew Caldwell lasted 26 snaps before a knee injury forced him from the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bennett, whose listing as QB2 has drawn attention, completed 62.2% of his passes for 219 yards during the preseason, throwing 0 toucdowns or interceptions in 37 attempts.

Simpson posted a 382-3-0 line on 78.3% completion in 60 attempts.

For comparison, Caldwell got 10 pass attempts and did not play until the Rams’ preseason finale. He completed five of his 10 passes for 31 yards before he got injured. He also threw a touchdown and appears to have a practice squad spot in his future when he gets healthy.

However, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the Rams may not be as beholden to their plan for Simpson as they once were.

Sean McVay’s Comments About Ty Simpson Appear Telling

McVay previously praised the way that Bennett stepped into what was essentially the Garoppolo role this season. He made sure to note how well Simpson had taken to the Rams’ coaching. On Friday, he was effusive with praise for the rookie, citing his improvements with time on task.

“He’s so conscientious. I think you really saw, just his preparation and his comfort of doing the things that he’s coached to do. Reading with his feet, getting through progressions. I thought that really showed up in the preseason. Think, even just his overall huddle command has been tremendously improved. A lot of the things that you see as a son of a coach, being around the game.

McVay also praised quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone, but his comments on Simpson underscore the rookie’s apparent progress.

The lack of clarity at QB2 drives that home even further.