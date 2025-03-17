Hi, Subscriber

Rams Called ‘Best Fit’ for Former Jets Draft Pick in Free Agency

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Elijah Moore, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Former Cleveland Browns WR Elijah Moore looks on against the New York Giants.

The Los Angeles Rams gave their wide receiver corps a makeover this offseason, parting with Cooper Kupp and adding Davante Adams in free agency to replace him. However, the Rams’ offense could still have room for an option like Elijah Moore.

A former second-round pick (No. 34 overall) of the New York Jets in 2021, Moore spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the Rams as a “best fit” for the undersized speedster.

“The Los Angeles Rams could … provide Moore with a tremendous new home. While the Rams added Davante Adams as a free agent, they parted with both Kupp and Demarcus Robinson,” Knox wrote on March 16. “Moore, along with Tutu Atwell, could help replace Kupp as an inside-outside receiver. His skill set would also mesh with Sean McVay’s spacing-based passing concepts.

“Former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt also happens to work in L.A. as a senior offensive assistant.”

“While he still hasn’t played up to his draft status, Moore was a tad more productive for the Browns than he was for the Jets,” Knox wrote. “The 24-year-old had a career-high 640 receiving yards in 2023 and a career-high 61 receptions in 2024. Keep in mind that Moore played 13 games over that span with Deshaun Watson, arguably the worst starting quarterback in the NFL.

“Moore may never develop into more than a third or fourth receiver, but his upside is appealing. Though a bit undersized at 5’10″ and 180 pounds, he’s a clean route-runner with 4.35 speed and inside-outside versatility.”

Elijah Moore Produced With Revolving Door of QBs

Elijah Moore, Los Angeles Rams

GettyFormer Cleveland Browns WR Elijah Moore celebrates a catch against the New York Jets.

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur also pointed to Moore’s gambit of QBs, ranking him as WR8 and the No. 76 overall player entering free agency.

Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Mike White, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, Josh Johnson, Bailey Zappe, Chris Streveler. Those are Moore’s quarterbacks through four seasons (listed from most targets to least),” The Athletic’s staff wrote in February.

“He’s still quick and explosive with some craftiness as a route runner and dynamic ability after the catch. Those are traits worth betting on in the right environment, even if he tops out as a slot target and gadget guy.”

Spotrac projects Moore’s market value at a one-year, $4.5 million deal, and he has earned $10.2 million in his career. Over The Cap projects the Rams have $30.4 million to spend before accounting for the upcoming draft class.

Rams’ Decision on Tutu Atwell Potentially Ominous for Elijah Moore

Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams

GettyTutu Atwell #5 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams’ decision to re-sign Atwell on a one-year, $10 million pact could prove ominous for Moore’s prospects of landing in LA.

Atwell is expected to have a larger role with Kupp gone.

“The Rams have broadcast their intent to rebuild their receiver room around their young star [Puka] Nacua. General manager Les Snead also expressed his doubt Wednesday that veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson, who had played in the downfield/‘X’ position for the Rams for the last two seasons, will return to the team this season,” Rodrigue wrote on March 6.

“Atwell, whose longer-term future with the Rams was in doubt because of his limited snaps, will step into that role and also be a factor in their motion and sweeps packages. Atwell has the speed, the knowledge of the offense and the hands to play this complementary role. It was hard to get him more snaps behind the other players and Sean McVay’s preference not to substitute players while in 11 personnel.”

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, , ,

Los Angeles Rams Players

Davante Adams's headshot D. Adams
Davis Allen's headshot D. Allen
AJ Arcuri's headshot A. Arcuri
Tutu Atwell's headshot T. Atwell
Steve Avila's headshot S. Avila
Stetson Bennett's headshot S. Bennett
Quintez Cephus's headshot Q. Cephus
Blake Corum's headshot B. Corum
Kamren Curl's headshot K. Curl
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Justin Dedich's headshot J. Dedich
Kevin Dotson's headshot K. Dotson
Cobie Durant's headshot C. Durant
Ethan Evans's headshot E. Evans
Tony Fields's headshot T. Fields
Braden Fiske's headshot B. Fiske
Emmanuel Forbes's headshot E. Forbes
Poona Ford's headshot P. Ford
Jimmy Garoppolo's headshot J. Garoppolo
A.J. Green's headshot A. Green
Nick Hampton's headshot N. Hampton
Rob Havenstein's headshot R. Havenstein
Jack Heflin's headshot J. Heflin
Tyler Higbee's headshot T. Higbee
Tanner Ingle's headshot T. Ingle
Brennan Jackson's headshot B. Jackson
Alaric Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Desjuan Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Shaun Jolly's headshot S. Jolly
Joshua Karty's headshot J. Karty
Derion Kendrick's headshot D. Kendrick
Kamren Kinchens's headshot K. Kinchens
Quentin Lake's headshot Q. Lake
Cam Lampkin's headshot C. Lampkin
KT Leveston's headshot K. Leveston
Beaux Limmer's headshot B. Limmer
Warren McClendon's headshot W. McClendon
Jaylen McCollough's headshot J. McCollough
Dylan McMahon's headshot D. McMahon
Larrell Murchison's headshot L. Murchison
Puka Nacua's headshot P. Nacua
Eli Neal's headshot E. Neal
David Olajiga's headshot D. Olajiga
Colby Parkinson's headshot C. Parkinson
Ronnie Rivers's headshot R. Rivers
Cody Schrader's headshot C. Schrader
Coleman Shelton's headshot C. Shelton
Xavier Smith's headshot X. Smith
Omar Speights's headshot O. Speights
Matthew Stafford's headshot M. Stafford
Drake Stoops's headshot D. Stoops
Keir Thomas's headshot K. Thomas
Kobie Turner's headshot K. Turner
Jared Verse's headshot J. Verse
Josh Wallace's headshot J. Wallace
Alex Ward's headshot A. Ward
Jordan Whittington's headshot J. Whittington
Kyren Williams's headshot K. Williams
Darious Williams's headshot D. Williams
Charles Woods's headshot C. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Rams Called ‘Best Fit’ for Former Jets Draft Pick in Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x