Rams Called ‘Best Fit’ for Former Jets Draft Pick in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams gave their wide receiver corps a makeover this offseason, parting with Cooper Kupp and adding Davante Adams in free agency to replace him. However, the Rams’ offense could still have room for an option like Elijah Moore.

A former second-round pick (No. 34 overall) of the New York Jets in 2021, Moore spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the Rams as a “best fit” for the undersized speedster.

“The Los Angeles Rams could … provide Moore with a tremendous new home. While the Rams added Davante Adams as a free agent, they parted with both Kupp and Demarcus Robinson,” Knox wrote on March 16. “Moore, along with Tutu Atwell, could help replace Kupp as an inside-outside receiver. His skill set would also mesh with Sean McVay’s spacing-based passing concepts.

“Former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt also happens to work in L.A. as a senior offensive assistant.”

“While he still hasn’t played up to his draft status, Moore was a tad more productive for the Browns than he was for the Jets,” Knox wrote. “The 24-year-old had a career-high 640 receiving yards in 2023 and a career-high 61 receptions in 2024. Keep in mind that Moore played 13 games over that span with Deshaun Watson, arguably the worst starting quarterback in the NFL.

“Moore may never develop into more than a third or fourth receiver, but his upside is appealing. Though a bit undersized at 5’10″ and 180 pounds, he’s a clean route-runner with 4.35 speed and inside-outside versatility.”

Elijah Moore Produced With Revolving Door of QBs

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur also pointed to Moore’s gambit of QBs, ranking him as WR8 and the No. 76 overall player entering free agency.

“Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Mike White, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, Josh Johnson, Bailey Zappe, Chris Streveler. Those are Moore’s quarterbacks through four seasons (listed from most targets to least),” The Athletic’s staff wrote in February.

“He’s still quick and explosive with some craftiness as a route runner and dynamic ability after the catch. Those are traits worth betting on in the right environment, even if he tops out as a slot target and gadget guy.”

Spotrac projects Moore’s market value at a one-year, $4.5 million deal, and he has earned $10.2 million in his career. Over The Cap projects the Rams have $30.4 million to spend before accounting for the upcoming draft class.

Rams’ Decision on Tutu Atwell Potentially Ominous for Elijah Moore

The Rams’ decision to re-sign Atwell on a one-year, $10 million pact could prove ominous for Moore’s prospects of landing in LA.

Atwell is expected to have a larger role with Kupp gone.

“The Rams have broadcast their intent to rebuild their receiver room around their young star [Puka] Nacua. General manager Les Snead also expressed his doubt Wednesday that veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson, who had played in the downfield/‘X’ position for the Rams for the last two seasons, will return to the team this season,” Rodrigue wrote on March 6.

“Atwell, whose longer-term future with the Rams was in doubt because of his limited snaps, will step into that role and also be a factor in their motion and sweeps packages. Atwell has the speed, the knowledge of the offense and the hands to play this complementary role. It was hard to get him more snaps behind the other players and Sean McVay’s preference not to substitute players while in 11 personnel.”