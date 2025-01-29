Former Rams QB Baker Mayfield Sends Message After Making History

This offseason has been a rollercoaster for former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Heading into his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mayfield is going on his third offensive coordinator with the franchise too. Despite that and the Bucs’ NFC Wild Card loss to the Washington Commanders, Mayfield has reason to celebrate this offseason.

He has been named to his second Pro Bowl, a first in Buccaneers history.

“Guess who’s back,” the Buccaneers posted on X on January 28. “@bakermayfield becomes the first Bucs QB to earn multiple Pro Bowl invitations in franchise history.”

Matthew Stafford made the Pro Bowl in 2023. He was the first Rams QB to make the Pro Bowl since Jared Goff in 2018.

Mayfield replaces Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster.

Notably, former Bucs QB and current Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady earned one Pro Bowl nod (2021) during his three-year stint in Tampa. Mayfield earned his first Pro Bowl in 2023, his first season with the Buccaneers. He was even more productive in his second season.

Baker Mayfield Sends Message After Getting Good News

Mayfield completed 64.3% of his passes for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2023. He sported a 4500-41-16 line on 71.4% completion in 2024. Mayfield signed a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers during the 2024 offseason.

He was appreciative of the opportunity he had.

“Grateful to be back,” Mayfield said in a post on Instagram on January 28. “Shoutout to my teammates & coaches for making it possible.”

The Cleveland Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 draft. Mayfield spent four seasons with the Browns before splitting the 2022 season between the Rams and Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield signed a one-year, $4 million pact with the Bucs in 2023.

It seemed he had found stability. But Mayfield is set to have his eighth offensive coordinator in the past eight seasons.

Ex-Rams Coach Spurns Baker Mayfield in ‘Business’ Decision

The Bucs interviewed Rams assistants Dave Ragone and Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator role Liam Coen vacated, which could be a boon for Mayfield. Coen accepted the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position after removing his name from consideration.

Coen had also told Mayfield he was staying with the Buccaneers.

“On Tuesday night, Coen texted [Jason] Licht, [Todd] Bowles, Mayfield and other players to say that he was staying with Tampa,” ESPN’s Michael DiRocco and Jenna Laine wrote on January 25.

“At the end of the day? It came down to business,” Coen told the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud on January 27. “It came down to family and business and a dream that was right in front of you!

“Not maybe down the road. How do you say no to that?”

Caley has been in the mix for other openings, so interest in him from the Buccaneers is far from a move solely to appease Mayfield. It would be a break for Mayfield after Coen’s exit. The Buccaneers have made the postseason five years running thanks to Brady and Mayfield.

The revolving doors at OC could eventually negatively impact Mayfield and the Buccaneers, though, so their next hire is key even if it hurts the Rams.