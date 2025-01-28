Hi, Subscriber

Rams Predicted to Sever Ties With $95 Million Former All-Pro

The Los Angeles Rams are navigating several pivotal roster decisions this offseason, and the fate of wide receiver Cooper Kupp ranks high among them.

Kupp, a one-time All-Pro, Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion, Kupp left the door open for a change of scenery this offseason. He did, however, say that his preference is to return to LA next season.

That remains up to the Rams.

“This is a tough one, because Cooper Kupp has meant so much to the franchise, but the fact is that Kupp is going to be 32 years old next season and hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2021. He’s played 12 or fewer games in each of the last three seasons and clearly isn’t the player he once was,” Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department wrote on January 20.

“Releasing him between now and March 16 would clear $7.5 million. Waiting until after that date would only cut that number down to $5 million. In other words, if Kupp is still on the roster by March 16 they’re either going to keep him or try to work out a new deal that includes a pay cut.”

Kupp has two more seasons on a three-year, $80.1 million contract.

A post-June 1 cut would save $15 million with $14.8 million in dead cap. A similarly-timed trade would clear $20 million with $9.8 million in dead money.

B/R also projected cornerback Darious Williams and tight end Tyler Higbee as the Rams’ “most likely cap casualties” this offseason. But Kupp’s status has already been a topic of discussion for the Rams.

Cooper Kupp in the Dark About Rams Future

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

GettyCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams leaves the field after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC playoff game.

The Rams have options, and quarterback Matthew Stafford’s decision could be a key factor. Stafford has not committed to returning next season.

Kupp has been given no insight either way.

“Who knows what’s going to happen. A lot of stuff’s out of my control, and we’ll see what it’s going to be,” Kupp told reporters on January 20. “I don’t have any clarity on what that’s going to look like or anything like that. So, yeah. Obviously, would love to be in LA, but I don’t know what that’s going to look like.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind I want to play football. I feel like I got a lot of good football left in me,” Kupp said. “I will be playing football next year. So, that much I know.”

According to Over The Cap, Kupp has amassed $93.5 million in career earnings. OTC projects the Rams have $38.2 million in space. Restructuring Kupp’s deal would free up $9.4 million in additional cap space this offseason.

Potential Cooper Kupp Landing Spots

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

GettyCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Athletic reported in October 2024 that the Rams were open to trading Kupp, willing to accept a second-round pick and eat some of the money he is owed. Rams general manager Les Snead left the door open for a trade.

Snead also noted that Kupp and Stafford were under contract for 2025.

If the Rams cut Kupp, he figures to have no shortage of suitors, so a trade could make more sense for Snead.

Still, Kupp’s former college teammate Kendrick Bourne has already sent out a recruitment pitch for the Rams star to join the New England Patriots. The Patriots also hired former Rams assistant Thomas Brown to be their passing game coordinator and tight ends coach.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is another former Rams assistant coach.

Kupp could also make sense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There, he could reunite with former Rams QB Baker Mayfield.

The Buccaneers have also interviewed Rams assistants Dave Ragone and Nick Caley to fill their offensive coordinator role. Liam Coen, another Rams assistant, vacated the Buccaneers’ OC job to become the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach this offseason.

