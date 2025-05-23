Rams Trade Proposal Lands $97 Million Former League-Leading All-Pro

The Los Angeles Rams have frequently been linked to a potential trade reuniting them with former franchise star Jalen Ramsey, now with the Miami Dolphins. However, a trade for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs could be savvier for the Rams.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski believes Diggs “could use a fresh start.”

This Heavy Sports trade pitch beats the 2026 sixth-round pick asking price that Sobleski speculated could get a deal for Diggs done, landing the Cowboys star with the Rams.

Rams get:

Trevon Diggs

Cowboys get:

2026 sixth-round pick

“Both cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys may be better off without each other,” Sobleski wrote on May 22.

“Another team in search of cornerback help should take a flier on Diggs since he’s one of the league’s biggest defensive playmakers when healthy. A trade would help the Cowboys free up money to re-sign [DaRon] Bland, who is a free agent after the 2025 campaign, or for the mega-extension that edge-rusher Micah Parsons will inevitably sign.”

Sobleski noted the Cowboys have a plethora of replacement options for Diggs. A trade after June 1 would also save the Cowboys $9.6 million with $2.9 million in dead money. The Rams can absorb Diggs’ $9 million base salary in a trade, with $19.5 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

Diggs is in Year 2 of a five-year, $97 million contract.

Trevon Diggs’ Injury History a Major Red Flag

Diggs is heading into his sixth NFL season. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in his second season and repeated the latter feat in Year 3.

However, injury issues have stalled his progress.

“Diggs has endured back-to-back season-ending injuries to the same knee, which resulted in only 13 total appearances,” Sobleski wrote. “The 26-year-old could bounce back, but the Cowboys might not get the return they expected.”

Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions, 142 return yards, and 2 touchdowns in 2021. He has recorded 6 INTs in three seasons since.

He has missed 21 games in that span.

The Rams opted against adding a cornerback in free agency and the 2025 draft, and they have entertained the idea of re-acquiring Ramsey, who played for the organization for two-plus seasons and helped them win a Super Bowl following the 2021 season.

That could suggest they are in dire straits to upgrade their pass coverage. It could also suggest they would only make such a move for a player they are familiar with, in Ramsey.

Jalen Ramsey’s Underrated Ability Amid Rams Trade Rumors

As far as Rams trade options, Diggs is younger and cheaper than Ramsey, who will receive $24.2 million guaranteed in 2025. However, the latter has one strong distinction. Ramsey has been durable, which enables him to take advantage of his physical gifts.

He missed no more than two games in four of five seasons from 2020 through 2024, and he has played a full slate five times in nine seasons as a pro.

Diggs missed 23 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined.

If the Rams must up their ante, including tight end Tyler Higbee in a trade for Diggs could make sense after LA drafted Terrance Ferguson in the second round of the 2025 draft. They also still have 2024 free agent pickup Colby Parkinson on the roster.