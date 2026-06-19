Rams Starter Puts League on Notice Amid Push for Aaron Donald

Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl did not mince words about his team’s outlook following their offseason trades or his hopes for the return of Aaron Donald.

Curl is one of several players to get a new deal from the Rams this offseason, but he stands out as one of the few incumbents with that distinction. His return, along with the Rams’ additions to the secondary have turned what was a weakness in 2025 into a presumed strength for 2026.

Now, Curl hopes to have Donald join Garrett along the front to complete the supercharge.

Kamren Curl Issues Notice About Rams

Curl is heading into his third season with the Rams, and their offseason moves have them with their strongest Super Bowl odds during his tenure.

Curl is optimistic about their outlook, but he knows they cannot skip steps.

“Man, [the Rams’ defense] could look crazy. But at the end of the day, we just got to put in the work. And on Sundays, we got to come, make the plays. And then, the story write itself,” Curl told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on June 18.

“It’s early, but I feel like we got a chance to be legendary. The type of guys we got, the coaches we got, man. And we got a bunch of experience back there. We got a we got some Super Bowl winners in there, we got some Defensive Player of the Years. We got we got some guys that, if we do what we got to do, we could be one of the best.”

Curl’s comments are just as much a challenge to the Rams to live up to the hype as it is an acknowledgement of it.

The remarks are strong from someone who said it “was a possibility” he left LA this offseason.

“It’s a lot of teams out there, and the Rams got the stigma of not paying DBs,” Curl said. “And, obviously, this offseason they completely reversed that, so. But during the season, it was a thought. So, yeah, I really might be gone. But it worked out how it worked out.”

The move could pay off in more ways than one, with Curl joining the ever-growing chorus of Rams past and present pushing for another major roster move.

Kam Curl Pushes for Aaron Donald’s Return

Like many fans and several Rams players and even head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead, Curl wants Donald to unretire for a Super Bowl run.

Donald continues to flirt with and drop teasers about the idea, three years after walking away.

“I haven’t seen Aaron Donald. He retired the day I signed with the Rams. So, I ain’t really get a chance to–but he be coming back,” Curl said. “He be in there. He in there sometimes, but he be chilling.”

Told fans want Donald to unretire for thee 2026 season, Curl said, “I want him to, too. I want to play with him.”

Donald returning could tip the odds even further in Curl and the Rams’ favor.

Rams Stacked Defense

Curl’s comments about the Rams defense’s potential were given without considering Donald in the mix, speaking volumes about what the safety belief trade pickups Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie will bring to the table.

Curl said he learned of the Garrett trade like everyone else, calling it “crazy.”

“I’m still trying to like I’m on the same team as Myles Garrett,” Curl told Adams during the interview.

“It’s crazy, bro. You just see a giant human walking into the building. But he cool. He real cool. He real down to earth, man,” Curl elaborated on his new teammate. “He welcomed with open arms, man. And he been in there in the weight room with us, just chilling, working with us. So, I’m excited to see what he do.”

Curl said McDuffie “seems really cool,” and “Came in, just like the rest of us. Just came in working. Came in trying to get better in OTAs, making plays, and I’m just excited to get back out there in training camp with the guys and put in some more work.”