Rams Doctor Faces Investigation After Conor McGregor PEDs Report

The Los Angeles Rams have been in the news quite a bit this offseason. Whether it be for their big trades for guys like Myles Garrett or Trent McDuffie, or their surprising decision to select Ty Simpson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, it’s been a busy past couple of months for Los Angeles.

Recently, L.A. has found itself in the news for a rather odd reason. That’s because their team physician, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, has found himself tied to a report tying notorious UFC fighter Conor McGregor. ElAttrache supported McGregor’s decision to use PEDs, and that has resulted in him being the subject of an investigation where he will face questioning over his involvement in the matter.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache to Be Questioned About Conor McGregor’s PED Use

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ElAttrache is one of the most well-known sports doctors in the world. While he works for the Rams, he has performed surgeries on numerous high-profile athletes throughout his career. That includes working with McGregor after he suffered a serious leg injury during one of his fights back in 2021.

Reports indicate that McGregor used PEDs during his recovery from this injury, with ElAttrache supporting his decision to do so. After he performed the surgery on McGregor’s injured leg in 2021, ElAttrache sent him to a specialist who prescribed him banned drugs. In doing so, ElAttrache has caught the attention of MLB, as he also works for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

PEDs are particularly frowned upon in baseball, as they give hitters a serious advantage at the plate. Given his ties to the Dodgers, MLB has begun an investigation into ElAttrache to see if he has ever prescribed PEDs to any baseball players. As for the Rams, they could get sucked into this if the NFL decides to get involved, although to this point, they have yet to address the situation.

“Investigators for Major League Baseball in the coming weeks will question the Los Angeles Dodgers’ team doctor, Neal ElAttrache, after the disclosure that he supported a top Ultimate Fighting Championship star’s use of performance-enhancing drugs as he recovered from an injury, according to two people briefed on the matter,” Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times reported.

Rams’ Doctor Could Be in Trouble

ElAttrache obviously works with athletes all over the world, but he is directly employed by the Rams, which is why this development will catch the team’s attention. If ElAttrache is found to have supported the use of PEDs by more athletes beyond McGregor, he could be in some serious trouble, particularly when it comes to the game of baseball.

Before anything can be proven, though, MLB wants to question ElAttrache and figure out his reasoning for this controversial move with McGregor. For now, the Rams don’t necessarily have anything to be concerned about when it comes to ElAttrache’s status, but this situation will be worth monitoring as it unfolds, especially if more unflattering details regarding his practices begin to come to light.