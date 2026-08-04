Aaron Donald ‘On Track’ as Rams Send Clear Message

Sean McVay’s poker face is all but gone at this point, as the Los Angeles Rams head coach continued to insist that Aaron Donald is testing himself to see if he can endure what it takes to come out of retirement and return to the NFL.

At the same time, McVay continued to allude to a veritable timeline in which the Rams expect further clarity on the situation.

Until then, all eyes remain on Donald and the Rams.

Sean McVay Teases Aaron Donald Return With Prediction

Amid the Rams’ training camp at Loyola Marymount, McVay reiterated that Donald is going through a process to see if he wants to come back.

He also again pointed to the Rams’ upcoming return to Woodland Hills as a potential timeline.

“He’s putting himself in a position to make a decision. And so, he’s working hard, he’s feeling good,” McVay said on “Rams Central” on August 3. “He’s really been doing some different things that are in alignment with being able to play this game, activating his lower half, and he’s feeling good so far.

“I think we’ll have a little bit more of an update once we leave here and get back to Woodland Hills. But things are looking positive. But again, he doesn’t owe us anything. We’ll take it a day at a time.”

That was all part of what has become a standard refrain for McVay.

However, he was pressed to write down his prediction about Donald and, while told not to reveal his answer, he said, “I think you can guess,” raising eyebrows.

McVay doubled down in a conversation with ESPN Los Angeles, lauding the “rare” shape Donald has kept himself in during his two years in retirement. But McVay also pointed back to the Rams’ return to Woodland Hills for the preseason.

“He’s on track,” McVay said on August 3.

“He’s doing great. We’ve got some tentative dates set. Like I mentioned, it won’t be until we leave here. But he is working his tail off.”

McVay also doubled down on his optimism about Donald’s potential return to the Rams, saying, “So far things seem to be trending in the right direction. But, certainly, I don’t want to put the cart before the horse.”

Rams GM: Aaron Donald’s Return ‘Should Happen’

While McVay was optimistic that Donald could return, Rams general manager Les Snead said it “should happen,” at least ideally.

“It’s only been two years. There are some benefits, where he’s probably–there’s some joints in his body that feel better now than when he left. So, there’s some benefits with that, too,” Snead said on the “Check The Mic” podcast on August 3. “Let’s call it like it is: It’s one of those things that should occur, right?

“The NFL gods should come together to make it happen.”

There have been various takes about what Donald will do, but the Rams are not mincing words or leaving much open to interpretation on their end. They want Donald back and hope that he wants to return just as much to chase a Super Bowl this coming season.