Rams Raise Eyebrows Over Aaron Donald’s Potential Return

The Los Angeles Rams’ next big target is Aaron Donald. And for as much as Rams head coach Sean McVay had downplayed his knowledge of Donald’s thinking, he could not avoid piquing interest with his latest remarks.

Donald has been away for two years, but he has proven he is serious about possibly returning to the football field.

That is, as long as he can get himself in the right headspace to do it.

Rams’ Sean McVay Sends Eyebrow-Raising Message on Aaron Donald

McVay spoke on the third day of the Rams’ 2026 training camp, following their second practice, and Donald was among the various topics that the Super Bowl champion fielded during his media availability.

He tried his best to play coy, but raised eyebrows with his comments.

“I have had conversations with him,” McVay told reporters with a smile on July 28, adding, “and that’s it” when pressed. “Here’s what I’ll tell you: We’ve kept in contact. He’s feeling good. His training is going really well, but no new news on the front of any imminent decision on whether he’s going to play or not.”

Asked if Donald had been using the Rams’ facilities during his training for a potential return to the field this season, McVay again sidestepped the question, saying, “He’s got places that he can train at” and “I’m not sure” when asked if that included team grounds.

McVay then had fun with the repeated questioning about Donald potentially coming out of retirement.

He referenced the footage of Donald walking off a Rams’ practice field after a workout session.

“I’m not sure. He’s out here with us,” McVay said, noting that the Rams are holding their training camp at Loyola Marymount, not their complex in Woodland Hills. “There’s nobody at the Rams facility right now. So, maybe TMZ knows the answer to that.”

Sean McVay Might Have a Tell

The Sporting Tribune’s Arash Markazi shared an eyes emoji in reaction to McVay’s comments about Donald possibly returning to the Rams.

“Aaron Donald is likely coming back closer to Week 1,” “Rams Up Podcast” host Ian Martinez posted, saying, “Sean McVay has such a bad Poker Face [hysterical laughing emoji]” and that he is “sure #Rams P.R. always jokes with him about that. Lol.”

Martinez’s sentiments were common for Rams content creators.

“Sean McVay is such a bad liar [laughing emoji],” Rams Tapes said in their post on X on July 28 in reaction to the exchange.

Rams Can Only Wait

McVay was candid about Donald not owing the Rams anything during an interview with Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on Tuesday. He also made it clear that they are simply waiting for him to make a decision.

That could mean the looming financial hurdle is actually a mere formality.

McVay and the Rams can only cross that bridge once Donald decides if he wants to return or stay retired.

To that end, Donald has already softened his stance about not wanting to go through all that it takes to prepare for and go through an NFL season, as Rams general manager Les Snead noted during an interview with ESPN Los Angeles.