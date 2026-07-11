Aaron Donald Adds Fuel to Fire Over Potential Return to Rams

Aaron Donald was on the Los Angeles Rams’ premises on Friday, and the potential implications are quite significant.

As of July 10, the Rams are widely regarded as the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, they still have to win the games to get there, and that would be much easier for the Rams to do with Donald back in the fold.

At the very least, it confirms what we already know to be true. But it could mean much more.

Aaron Donald Spotted at Rams’ Facilities

Donald has spent most of the past two years following his retirement, downplaying the idea of returning to play, be it with the Rams or otherwise.

That all changed this offseason, making his latest appearance at the team’s facilities stand out.

In exclusive aerial footage, TMZ posted on X on July 10, “Deep breath, Rams Nation … Aaron Donald was spotted working out at the team’s practice facility on Friday — as the retired NFL superstar continues to mull a comeback!”

TMZ’s Michael J. Babcock confirmed that Donald indeed worked out on the Rams’ practice field this afternoon.

“Told he went through several drills over about an hour and looked gassed walking off the field,” Babock reported in a follow-up post on X on July 10. “This comes amid talk the retired NFL superstar could make a comeback.”

It was an encouraging sight for Rams fans, but Babcock pumped the brakes.

“One workout at his old stomping grounds doesn’t mean AD’s unretiring,” Babcock said in his post, adding “but it adds fuel to the fire.”

It must be stated that Donald often works out at the Rams facility, though the nature of those instances compared to this one is unclear. Moreover, coaches and players are not in the building en masse and will not be until training camp later this month, making this a solo effort.

Still, that Donald was doing “drills” rather than general workouts could also prove telling.

Rams Setup Could Attract Franchise Legend

The Rams acquired Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie in blockbuster trades this offseason, shifting the odds greatly in their favor. None of the odds have factored in Donald’s potential return, which the trade for Garrett made a realistic possibility.

That is according to the 2021 Super Bowl champion himself.

“It for sure got me thinking. Ha ha,” Donald said of the Rams’ move in a text conversation, per ESPN’s Pat McAfee in June.

Donald, 35, recorded 8.0 sacks in his final season, tying the second-lowest mark of his illustrious career. The 10-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro also logged the fourth-lowest snap share of his career, per Pro Football Reference.

He could see an even lighter workload this time around.

The Rams have starters Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske. Neither is on Donald’s level during his prime, but both are near-Pro Bowl-caliber players. Still, pairing Donald and Garrett is the key.

“Whether Donald’s return is truly imminent or not, we would love to see him back with the Rams,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on July 9. The prospect of seeing the two play side-by-side for a legitimate contender like Los Angeles is a defensive fan’s fever dream.”