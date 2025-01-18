Todd Gurley Turns Heads Before Rams Face Eagles in NFC Playoffs

Former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley – a native of Baltimore, Maryland – has turned heads before his former team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

Gurley spent five seasons with the Rams, his first in the franchise’s final season in St. Louis after he was the No. 10 overall pick of the 2015 draft.

He spent his final season in Atlanta with the Falcons, though, and may have severed ties to LA.

Gurley posted a video on his Facebook adorned in “Philly Green” from head to toe, including a Jalen Hurts jersey. Despite the video being posted in November before the Eagles and Rams met that month, and a clear “Direct TV” sponsorship, it has resurfaced.

“Former #Rams RB Todd Gurley rocking a Jalen Hurts jersey ahead of this week’s matchup,” Eagles Nation posted on X on January 17.

“Let ya’ll in on my Sunday routine,” the former Rams star, Gurley, began the video posted on January 17. “We’re gonna start with the fit today. This is the type of fit that only winners wear. Football isn’t a sport man. It’s a way of life. A lot of dedication, A lot of hard work. Philly green. Yeah, gotta match.”

Fans had a field day with the video.

Fans Misled About Todd Gurley Rocking Jalen Hurts Jersey

“Former Rams RB Todd Gurley wearing a Jalen Hurts,” Fanduel Sportsbook posted on January 18, using the Eagles Nation post for video reference.

“Former Rams RB Todd Gurley was rocking a Jalen Hurts jersey on his Facebook today,” NFL Retweet posted on X on January 18, also using the Eagles Nation post.

“Todd Gurley is even rooting for the Eagles,” Crossing Broad posted on Friday, following the lead.

Fans and credentialed media alike were in the dark about the timing and purpose of the video, surely adding fire to a matchup that already figured to be intense given some of the back and forth that has taken place this week.

“Former Rams running back Todd Gurley is supporting the Eagles in their playoff game this weekend [fire emojis],” one fan posted on X on January 17.

“Todd Gurley knows the right side to be on this weekend,” the PHLY Eagles handle posted.

Todd Gurley Supports Saquon Barkley Ahead of Rams-Eagles

Gurley has not engaged in the ongoing discussion about his allegiance. He did show support for seeing Eagles running back Saquon Barkley attempt to break Hall of Famer and Rams legend Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record during the regular season.

He echoed former Eagles star back Brian Westbrook about Philly’s decision to rest Barkley in Week 18 rather than let him go for the historical mark.

“Smh,” Gurley posted on January 5. “Should’ve just let him play.”

Other than his support for Barkley, Gurley has not shown any signs of supporting the Eagles. Not to the detriment of his former and first NFL team, the Rams. And certainly not during the lead-up to this playoff game.

“Another Day Another Blessing,” Gurley said in a post on X on January 18.

Even on that post, though, fans ran to the comments with appreciation for Gurley’s presumed allegiance going into Sunday’s tilt.