Red Flag Raised About Rams QB Matthew Stafford as Trade Speculation Persists

The Los Angeles Rams have left the door open for a trade of quarterback Matthew Stafford, and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason’s warning to the New York Giants suggests that might be wise.

The Giants employ Stafford’s brother-in-law, Chad Hall. Moreover, they could be in the market to acquire Stafford’s long-time top target, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Esiason believes that would be a mistake, citing his experience with the New York Jets.

“Unfortunately for Aaron [Rodgers], it didn’t work out the way that he wanted it to, and certainly it didn’t work out for me the way that I wanted it to. It didn’t work out for Brett Favre the way that he wanted it to I think Vinny [Testaverde] had a modicum of success here and then blew out his Achilles. And this brings me to the Giants and whether or not they are really actively trying to acquire Matthew Stafford,” Esiason said on “Boomer & Gio” on February 14.

“Look, guys, it’s great, and I know that the guys want to win. And I know he’s a great player. But you’re talking about a 37-year-old that’s looking for a contract extension. Does it really truly make sense?”

“How much is he gonna want? How is that going to impact your salary cap? I think he’s a really good player. Again, I just – you’re going down the road of a third 37-year-old quarterback paying him north of $40 million a year, which is what it’s going to take to me?” Esiason said of Stafford, who has two more seasons on his four-year, $160 million contract.

“If you want to win next year, maybe. I guess you could get a – maybe – get a wild card depending on the draft and maybe some other free agents you’re able to acquire.”

The Giants have had one playoff appearance since 2016 when Eli Manning was still QB1.

Esiason was a four-time Pro Bowler and the 1988 MVP during his career. He was the No. 38 overall pick in the 1984 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent nine seasons there before the Bengals traded him to the Jets where he played from 1993 through 1995.

Esiason spent one season with the Arizona Cardinals in 1996 before finishing his career with the Bengals in 1997. Stafford could be headed down a similar path amid the Rams’ youth movement.

Matthew Stafford ‘Not a Given’ to Return to Rams

Stafford completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions during the 2024 regular season. As it stands, the Rams and Stafford are expected to continue their relationship amid mutual interest.

However, the Rams’ roster is built for the future.

That could mean Stafford might not fit much longer, and the Rams could opt to be one season early rather than too late.

“It’s not a given that Stafford will remain with the Rams despite both sides’ initial openness to work out a deal,” The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue wrote on February 17. “The fact that coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead didn’t overtly commit to Stafford in season-ending news conferences basically signaled their open phone lines for a potential trade.

“The Rams don’t want to make a significant financial commitment to a veteran quarterback whose long-term future or durability they can’t be certain about, and a youthful roster built through the draft is now their core identity.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter explained the situation similarly on the “Adam Schefter Podcast” on February 18, noting Stafford’s return to the Rams is both sides’ priority.

Boomer Esiason Sees Matthew Stafford on Raiders

Esiason’s negative thoughts on Stafford’s fit with his former team – the Giants – were not universal. He touted the QBs potential fit with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I see Matthew Stafford like in Vegas,” Esiason said. “I don’t know why I see that.”

The Raiders hired Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll ahead of the 2025 offseason. Minority owner Tom Brady – a seven-time champion – also holds significant sway inside the Raiders organization.

The Raiders were also a suggested landing spot for Stafford early in the 2024 season amid the Rams’ 0-2 start.

All of that rests on the Rams’ ability to agree with Stafford.

The Rams endured similar uncertainty during the 2024 offseason, ultimately setting the stage for the current uncertainty. They may be more willing to embark on that path, knowing the end is closer than not for Stafford.