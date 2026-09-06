Rams Confirm Insider Update on Puka Nacua Amid Psoas Injury

Puka Nacua has been battling a psoas injury during the Los Angeles Rams’ training camp and preseason slate, a significant development ahead of their Week 1 regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

There is already plenty of scrutiny around the Rams’ travel plans for the game, but their could be an underlying benefit.

That is because there is an encouraging expectation coming out of Woodland Hills.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that he expects Nacua to be “available to play” in Week 1 against the 49ers, per the OC Registers Benjamin Royer, which followed an NFL insider report.

“They’re banged up, they’re bringing everybody to Australia. They’re hoping that everybody can play. Puka Nacua has a psoas injury. You don’t hear that very often. They held him out for a few weeks, taken it easy with him,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler told colleague Courtney Cronin on “SportsCenter” on September 6.

“He’s been back in stride this week. No setbacks. I’m hearing that the Rams expect him to play. So, you should have Matthew Stafford, Puka, Davante Adams in that vaunted passing game now.”

The Rams are the prohibitive preseason Super Bowl favorites, and much of that is due to the additions of Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie and the return of Aaron Donald. Still, Nacua and the Rams led the NFL in scoring, passing, and overall offense in 2025.

McVay previously touted the progress Nacua has made, and this bolsters that.

Rams Showing Encouraging Confidence in Puka Nacua Ahead of Contract Season

The Rams’ rumored confidence in Nacua is encouraging as they prepare for their long trip, while staying back as they are gives Nacua and others the opportunity to heal at home.

That is no small benefit, and it comes at a key time for Nacua.

Nacua is coming off a 2025 season in which he led the NFL in receptions and yards per catch, narrowly missing out on winning Offensive Player of the Year to 2023 draft classmate, Seattle Seahawks star, and Super Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Despite that, Nacua finds himself well down the list of the NFL’s highest-paid players at the wide receiver position, including–among other metrics–coming in 158th in guaranteed money.

Nacua is on his four-year, $4.1 million rookie-scale contract as a former fifth-round draft pick.

This offseason is also when he became eligible for an extension. However, the same is true of Smith-Njigba. The Seattle Seahawks signed Smith-Njigba to a deal worth $120 million this offseason, resetting the market on Nacua and the Rams.

Nacua, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2025 First Team All-Pro has more than outplayed his draft slot and is in line for a substantial–perhaps market-resetting–contract extension.

Nacua’s off-field actions have likely delayed an otherwise obvious decision for the Rams.