ESPN Predicts ‘Big Payday’ Coming For Rams’ 16-TD Playmaker

As the NFL’s offseason turns the corner toward training camp, the conversation around the Los Angeles Rams is shifting, particularly, how they’ll handle the looming contract of star running back Kyren Williams.

Los Angeles is also doubling down on their backfield strategy. The surprise? Jarquez Hunter, fourth-round rookie out of Auburn, who drew considerable praise from Rams head coach Sean McVay. So much that he and the organization traded up 10 spots to grab him on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

By every statistical and schematic measure, Williams was a breakout star in 2023. Over just 12 games, he posted 1,144 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns, and a staggering 33 percent of the team’s offensive touches.

He then topped himself last season, recording 1,299 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns from scrimmage. A former fifth-round pick, but he’s been a consistent engine steering the offense like a first-round cornerstone.

Rams Know They Have To Decide On Williams’ Future Soon

That type of production usually demands a second contract—quickly. ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported in a May 30 story that the Rams have already started discussions with Williams’ camp. Head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead met with his agent at the league meetings in April. McVay didn’t mince words: “He knows how important he is to us.”

That importance, however, comes with a price. And that’s where things get tricky. His eventual contract projects to be worth $31,069,884 over three years, per Spotrac.

Hunter and Corum aren’t just extra ball carriers. They’re weapons. In 2024, Hunter ranked 12th in the nation in runs of 20+ yards, and top 10 in breakaway plays over the past two seasons. He gives the Rams a dimension they’ve lacked: top-end speed and big-play upside on early downs.

2025 Cap Situation

The Rams have $19.5 million in cap space in 2025, and a healthy $75 million in 2026. But the front office can’t afford to spend freely. After the 2025 season, the team’s elite 2023 draft class—including Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young—will all become eligible for extensions.

These aren’t just nice depth pieces. They’re the future of the franchise. Especially Nacua, who enters the 2025-26 campaign without Cooper Kupp, and now opposite Davante Adams.

Does this mean Williams’ days are numbered? Not necessarily. But the Rams are hedging. With Blake Corum (a 2024 pick) in the fold, and now Hunter, Los Angeles now has multiple young, cost-controlled backs who can step up if Williams’ price tag skyrockets—or if negotiations stall altogether.

This is classic NFL roster architecture. By investing in the position group now, the Rams gain leverage at the negotiating table. It allows them to offer Williams a deal that’s competitive—but not desperate. If he accepts, great. If not, they’re not caught flat-footed.

The Rams aren’t putting all their eggs in one basket. They’ve seen how quickly backfield depth can vanish. And with Corum, and now Hunter also in the mix, they’ve armed themselves with both insurance and intriguing talent.

Williams may still get his contract. But LA has already taken steps to stay well ahead of the curve.