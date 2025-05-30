Rams Praised For ‘Forward-Thinking’ Draft Deal In 2025 NFL Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams made plenty of headlines this offseason by signing star wide receiver Davante Adams and recommitting to veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Yet, the move that continues to highlight as one of the best—and potentially the most impactful long-term—didn’t come from free agency but unfolded during the 2025 NFL Draft.

“With Matthew Stafford returning and Davante Adams arriving in free agency, the Rams are very much playing for the present,” The Athletic’s Mike Sando wrote in a May 29 story. “Their ability to land a 2026 first-round pick from Atlanta for moving back 20 spots in the draft lets them prepare for the future as well, specifically by enhancing their ability to acquire their next quarterback. That was the forward-thinking move that stands out for the Rams this offseason.”

When many teams aggressively pushed all their chips in for immediate impact, the Rams took a step back in April. Trading the 26th overall pick and a third-round selection to the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles acquired picks 46 and 242 in this year’s draft plus a coveted 2026 first-round pick. While less amusing than blockbuster free-agent signings, this maneuver may prove to be the smartest strategic investment of the offseason.

Rams Living In The Present, And Future

Stafford, 37, may have limited playing years left. Adams joins a receiving corps already bolstered by talents like Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, ensuring the team is dangerous this season.

Since 2017, the Rams have only made two first-round selections—Jared Goff in 2016 and Jared Verse in 2024. That makes this newly acquired 2026 first-round pick even more valuable. Whether the Rams use it to draft a top QB prospect or as trade currency, this asset is crucial.

Next Chapter Remains Bright

Even if Stafford continues to be impactful in 2025, the Rams know the quarterback position demands future-proofing. The 2026 draft class is expected to be rich in quarterback talent, and with this added first-round pick, the Rams position themselves as one of the few teams able to make a significant move when the time comes.

For Rams fans, this trade offers hope on multiple fronts—a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2024, alongside tangible steps to safeguard the team’s future at the game’s most critical position.

As the Rams progress through the 2024 season, all eyes will be on the impact of their current draft picks. But the 2026 first-round pick quietly looms as a defining asset, one that could shape the franchise’s trajectory for years to come.

This draft trade wasn’t just another offseason footnote—it stands as a pivotal move widely praised for its vision and strategic depth. It perfectly captures the dual goals of immediate success and future security, making it one of the most important decisions the Rams have made in recent memory.