Rams’ Sean McVay Drops Blunt 4-Word Take On Sleeper Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Rams are all too familiar with the strategy of loading up on running backs over the offseason.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, they did it again. For the eighth consecutive year, Rams head coach Sean McVay and his staff couldn’t resist adding another backfield weapon in the fold.

Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter, an electrifying ball carrier who recorded 1,356 yards and nine touchdowns from scrimmage in 2024,

McVay was so high on Hunter that his whole attitude changed during the fourth round. The Rams moved up to get their guy. Trading pick Nos. 127 and 190 to the Indianapolis Colts to jump up 10 spots to No. 117 for Hunter—which McVay summed up with a swift 4-word admission:

“That’s who I want,” McVay said in a recent video of the Rams’ draft room.

It wasn’t an overstatement. It was a great feeling. An instinct from a former Super Bowl-winning head coach ahead of the momentous draft selection. On Day 3, McVay made it clear that Hunter stood out above the rest of the prospects.

Hunter brings explosiveness, vision, and a home-run threat to Los Angeles’ offense. In 2024, he ranked 12th in the nation in runs of 20+ yards and landed in the top 10 over the last two seasons in both 20+ and 50+ yard runs, and averaged a career-best 6.4 yards per carry.

That kind of burst has been missing at times, especially in early-down situations. While Kyren Williams has emerged as a lead back and Blake Corum, a mid-round pick in 2024, is still developing, Hunter brings a fresh look to the rotation.

Rams’ Competitive Backfield Is A Blessing, Not A Curse

So, will Hunter be the starter in Week 1? Probably not. Williams remains entrenched as RB1 when healthy. But the Rams are preparing for all scenarios.

McVay has a track record of trusting depth at running back, and he’s seen firsthand how quickly injuries can turn a strength into a weakness.

The fact that LA invested draft capital to trade up for Hunter in the waning stages of that April day, signals that they see him as more than a training camp asset, or third-string insurance.

Low-Risk, High-Reward Weapon For Rams

The trade to secure Hunter wasn’t earth-shattering. A fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder might not seem like much. But it’s how teams like the Rams consistently build out their roster—by aggressively identifying value in the middle rounds and not waiting around for players they truly believe in.

Hunter could easily turn into a solid rotational back, a change-of-pace option or even more if injuries strike. In today’s NFL, where depth and versatility matter more than ever, that kind of player certainly won’t be slept on much longer.