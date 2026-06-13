Rams Get Renewed Push to Sign Stefon Diggs After Good News

The Los Angeles Rams have covered a lot of bases with their offseason moves, but there could still be room for someone like Stefon Diggs under the tent.

Diggs was mired in off-field questions, including this offseason, stemming from assault allegations. He has been able to move past the issue, and with it in the rearview, has seen focus shift back to his on-field contributions.

That is where at least one Rams legend is pushing for Diggs in LA.

Rams Legend Calls for Stefon Diggs Signing

Diggs, 32, has been a frequent speculative target for the Rams, who have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but face questions behind the star duo.

Jim Everett, the Rams’ all-time passing leader, is in the camp that Diggs would fit in LA.

“Let’s Digg it. Who says no? [Ram and arrow up emojis],” Everett captioned a digitally altered image of the wideout in LA colors that he posted on X on June 12, adding in a follow-up post that Les [Snead] ain’t a chef but he’s cook’n! [winking face emoji].”

Everett’s comments come on the heels of the latest good news for Diggs regarding his latest off-field situation, an alleged assault on his personal chef.

He was found not guilty criminally in May and, now, is off the NFL’s radar.

“The NFL closed out its review of the matter involving Stefon Diggs and his former chef,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on June 12. “It said there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation.”

For Diggs, he could go from catching passes from 2025 MVP finalist Drake Maye to doing the same with the winner of the award, Matthew Stafford, with the Rams.

Stefon Diggs Set to Join 5th NFL Team

Diggs tallied 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns with the New England Patriots last season. He helped them reach the Super Bowl.

He posted a 14-110-1 line during the postseason.

Diggs was a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015. He has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. Diggs has 942 catches, 11,504 yards, and 74 TDs in his career. He would give the Rams another option who can play any receiver position.

A return to New England seems unlikely after Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said the team was likely at their preferred number of options after acquiring A.J. Brown in a trade.

The Rams were in on a potential trade for Brown at one point.

The exact reason for the Rams’ decision to back off has gone from concerns about Brown’s health long term to failing to find a taker for Adams in a subsequent deal. But their presumed need for a third option like Diggs remains.

Rams Recent Draft Pick Drew Attention During Offseason Program

The Rams could feel they do not need Diggs. His off-field concerns could be viewed as a poor mix with Nacua amid the latter’s own experiences. Moreover, the Rams’ usage of multiple tight end sets means fewer reps and targets for wideouts not named Adams or Nacua.

LA could also have more confidence in its in-house options than the public.

Former sixth-round pick Jordan Whittington appears to be in the lead for the WR3 role. He has drawn attention with the camera time he has received from the Rams social media team.

The Rams also have recent picks CJ Daniels and Konata Mumpfield, among a slew of other options on their roster. Some, like former undrafted free agent Xavier Smith, have experience in the Rams’ system.

Still, it is hard to argue that Diggs could help the Rams on the field.