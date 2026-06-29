Rams Get Clear Instructions on Aaron Donald After Ominous ‘Insight’

The Los Angeles Rams could be on the verge of adding the final piece to what already looks like a Super Bowl puzzle with Aaron Donald, but head coach Sean McVay and Co. must handle the situation the right way.

Donald has teased a potential return on several occasions in recent weeks, particularly following the Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett.

Now, McVay is being compelled to seal the deal, including advice on how to proceed.

Rams Urged to ‘Seal The Deal’ With Aaron Donald

The New York Post’s Vincent Bonsignore noted the Rams’ interest in bringing Donald back, as well as the All-Pro defensive lineman’s interest in possibly unretiring, noting that “it might not be as far-fetched as it seems.”

“Multiple league sources indicate the greatest defensive player in Rams history is seriously contemplating coming out of retirement to lend a massive helping hand to the club’s Super Bowl aspirations,” Bonsignore wrote on June 28. “The sense within league circles is that this could actually happen.

“Now it’s time to close the deal.”

Donald has not played since 2023, and he has noted that he must see if he can re-light the internal fire that fueled him before he stepped away.

“The right play for the Rams is to continue giving Donald his space while he makes that determination. This includes some gentle coaxing from McVay, of course, reminding Donald how much he still means to the organization and the pivotal role he could play in adding another Lombardi Trophy to the building,” Bonsignore wrote.

“Part of this involves convincing someone who has self-imposed the highest of standards that he can still be a huge asset and help the cause, even if he doesn’t reclaim the 32-year-old version of himself.”

Bonsignore said the Rams are trying to “toe a fine line” with Donald.

They are “trying to persuade him without pushing him,” and they still “have time to strike the necessary chord,” Bonsignore said, adding, “It’s time to seal the deal.”

Rams Get ‘Insight’ Into Master Plan

Former NFL defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a peer of Donald’s. McCoy entered the league three years before Donald and played his final snap two seasons before the Rams icon walked away.

“I have some insight,” McCoy told RotoGrinders’ Kyle Odegard in an exclusive interview published on June 24. “I don’t see it happening.”

McCoy said Donald “stopped for a reason” after accomplishing “that much that early.”

“He stopped playing because he knew the love he had to push through that grind was gone,” McCoy said. “He accomplished everything he could accomplish. Pro Bowler every year. All-Pro every year. Won a Super Bowl. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year. It’s like, ‘What else do I need to do? If I come back, is it to get another Super Bowl? I already have one.’”

McCoy believes the ultimate test of Donald’s desire to return could be coming up, saying, “If A.D. wanted to really lock in — right now it’s middle of June. Training camp will come and he’d sign. He wouldn’t do a lot in practice; he’d just be getting in shape.”

McCoy suspsects Donald would be “rusty,” but that he is “so gifted athletically, so talented, so skilled,” that he could be a “third-down threat” if he “really wanted to lock in.”

McCoy cited Eric Weddle doing something similar with the Rams in 2021.

Weddle did not play in the regular season that year, but played in all four of the Rams’ playoff games, starting two tilts on the way to the Super Bowl. With McVay already in communication with Donald, a shot at another Lombardi Trophy may be all that could bring the DT back.