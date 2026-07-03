Rams Floated as Landing Spot for Super Bowl Champion With Franchise Ties

Adding Myles Garrett gave the Los Angeles Rams one of the most-improved position groups in the NFL, and general manager Les Snead can do head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula a favor by adding Von Miller.

The Rams know Miller well, acquiring the All-Pro pass rusher in a trade in 2021 as they made their most recent Super Bowl run.

With this team poised to make another run, Miller could be a fitting addition for the Rams.

Rams Pushed to Sign Von Miller

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox pushed for Miller to join the Rams, arguing against landing spots like the Las Vegas Raiders. Miller spent 2025 with the Washington Commanders.

Knox argued that the 37-year-old remains “an effective rotational pass-rusher.”

“Miller played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 but managed to log nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback pressures. He’d be a great addition to a defense that is ready to chase the Super Bowl right now,” Knox wrote on July 3, noting Miller’s interest in returning to the Denver Broncos, but saying the Rams “would make even more sense.”

“Denver has a deep pass-rushing rotation that recorded 68 sacks in 2025. While the Rams traded for Myles Garrett earlier this offseason, they traded away Jared Verse as part of the deal. Adding Miller to the rotation behind Garrett and Byron Young would be very sensible for L.A.”

Young is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he recorded a career-high 12.0 sacks. He should see even more opportunities with Garrett on the other side.

Moreover, Garrett’s size could allow the Rams to get creative if they add Miller to the mix.

Myles Garrett & Trent McDuffie Unlock Rams’ Versatility

Knox previously listed Garrett and fellow Rams offseason trade acquisition Trent McDuffie among the veteran additions he is looking forward to seeing. The Rams paid a “high” price for both players, “but the potential reward is quite obviously immense.”

Garrett broke the single-season sack record in 2025, while McDuffie is an All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion.

How those two impact the Rams’ approach is a source of intrigue.

“It’ll be fun seeing how Garrett and McDuffie change the complexion of Chris Shula’s defense in training camp,” Knox wrote on July 2. “Once the fall arrives, expect a defense that ranked 17th overall last season to be significantly more efficient as the Rams firmly establish themselves as top NFC contenders.”

Part of that, Knox noted, is due to facing off against reigning MVP Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense, which ranked No. 1 overall and No. 1 in scoring during the 2025 regular season, every day in practice during training camp.

Rams CBs, EDGEs Among ‘Most Improved Position Groups’

Knox’s anticipation for the Rams’ defensive improvement hinges on Garrett and McDuffie living up to the high bars they have set for themselves in their respective careers.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes they will.

Moton listed the Rams’ cornerback room, which also added Jaylen Watson in free agency, as the fifth-most improved position group heading into training camps around the league. Their pass rush ranked sixth on that list.

“Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead made it clear where the team needed to improve this offseason,” Moton wrote on July 2. Coming over from Kansas City, McDuffie and Watson could show more of their playmaking ability behind the league’s best defensive line group.

“The Los Angeles Rams’ improved edge-rushing group is an anomaly with only one key addition, but it’s arguably the best one of the offseason.”

Moton believes that Garrett could free Young up more.

The Rams can rely on their depth: incumbents Josiah Stewart and Keir Thomas, veteran offseason pickup Tomon Fox, and undrafted rookies Darryl Peterson III–who is the older brother of Utah Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson, the No. 1 pick of the 2026 draft–and Wesley Bailey.