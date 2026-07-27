Rams Sign Former Bears Teammates, Move on 6-Foot-8 Lineman

The Los Angeles Rams have already made some adjustments to their roster with training camp underway, and that continued on Monday, with Alex Cook and Bill Murray.

Cook and Murray have a shared history.

That could help them as they get acclimated and try to earn long-term spots on what is widely viewed as one of the, if not the, best rosters in the NFL this coming season. It is a group with Super Bowl aspirations and favorable odds to begin the long grind of an NFL season.

Rams Sign Ex-Bears Alex Cook & Bill Murray

The Rams are largely healthy as training camp begins, but head coach Sean McVay and Co. did put two players on their roster–offensive lineman Justin Dedich and cornerback Al’zillion Hamilton–paving the way for Cook and Murray.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team posted on X on July 27, noting “Free Agent Signing S Alex Cook, OL Bill Murray.”

Both players are former undrafted free agents.

Cook is a fourth-year pro out of Washington. He has 11 total tackles in 10 regular-season games played, with two starts, all as a member of the Carolina Panthers. He has also spent time with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

Cook and Murray were briefly teammates on the Bears ahead of the 2025 season. The latter was cut at the end of the 2025 preseason.

Now, they reunite in LA.

Murray is a seventh-year pro out of William & Mary. He has also spent time with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. Murray, 29, has played in four regular-season games in his NFL career.

Rams Get Closer Looks at

McVay and the Rams might not be done adding to their roster, either, particularly along the offensive line. They experienced some injury woes there on their way to the NFC Championship Game last season.

“#Rams hosted Tyler McLellan for a visit,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on July 27.

McLellan is a 6-foot-8, 355-pound offensive lineman.

He has yet to see a snap during a regular-season contest. However, the third-year former undrafted free agent has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He returns to LA with his deal to join the Rams.

This story will be updated shortly…