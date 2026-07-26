Rams Make Roster Moves Ahead of First Training Camp Practice

As the Los Angeles Rams are just starting their first training camp practice, Sean McVay has already made a couple of roster decisions.

Teams often shuffle their groups at the start of camp. And in that regard, the McVay and the Rams’ decisions on Sunday are an encouraging start to the next three weeks ahead of their first preseason contest.

They only had to make to adjustments.

Rams Place 2 Players in Injured Lists

The Rams’ first practice is on Sunday, July 26. That is just one day after players arrived at the facility for training camp this year.

That time between revealed a key detail: the Rams are relatively healthy.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the Rams posted on X on July 26, noting that they “Declared Non-Football Injury OL Justin Dedich” and “Declared Physically Unable to Perform CB Al’zillion Hamilton.”

Dedich started six games for the Rams in 2025. The third-year former undrafted free agent is a California native and former USC Trojan. He has started nine of his 29 appearances for LA.

Hamilton is a rookie UDFA and also a California native out of Fresno State.

What NFI and PUP List Designations Mean

The NFL’s official website defines Hamilton’s situation on the PUP list ahead of his Rams teammate’s.

“The physically unable to perform list, better known as PUP, is a designation for players who are physically unable to perform football services due to football-related injuries,” the site notes, adding that “these players can participate in team activities but are not allowed to practice.”

There are two types of PUP list designations, active and reserve.

At this stage, virtually every player who lands on the PUP will be on the “active” variety. That means they can be removed at any time but cannot be place back on.

Players are often placed on this list if they miss time during the offseason program. If players remain on this list by the cutdown deadline, they “must be placed on the Reserve/PUP, released, traded or counted against the 53-man roster.”

Players on the reserve list must miss at least four games. There are also financial implications.

“The Non-Football Injury or Illness list (NFI) is similar to the PUP list, but it is used for players who suffered injuries or ailments outside of NFL activities,” the NFL says. “Players who begin the season on NFI (as of cutdowns to 53-man rosters) can be activated after the team has played its first four regular season games.”

Notably, players on the NFI list like Dedich do not receive their salary by default and it can still toll. However, the two sides can negotiate a payment arrangement.

Rams’ Roster in Good Shape

The Rams’ roster is deep enough that being without Dedich and Hamilton for a period during training camp should not derail their plans.

They do face questions with starting left tackle and Super Bowl champion Alaric Jackson and star wide receiver Puka Nacua. McVay has said that both players will practice as their separate ongoing legal matters play out in the justice system and the league’s subsequent review.

The most important ability is availability.

Dedich and Hamilton’s statuses are setbacks, but losing Jackson and/or Nacua for an extended period would be devastating.