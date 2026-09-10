Former Rams Quarterback Floated as Seahawks Option Amid Sam Darnold Injury

The Los Angeles Rams could see a previous offseason scare come to fruition, specifically regarding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. LA’s former QB could be on the radar for the Seattle Seahawks, if need be, after starter Sam Darnold suffered a hip injury in Week 1.

“Jimmy Garoppolo to the Seahawks?” The Athletic’s Michael Salfino (along with a couple of fans on social media) suggested on X on September 9.

Garoppolo, who turns 35 in November, remains a free agent after ending 2025 with the Rams.

Rams Could Get Bad News About Jimmy Garoppolo

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that Darnold avoided a fracture. Backup Drew Lock also performed well enough to win, neither of which bodes particularly well for the Rams. But losing the option to bring Garoppolo back would sting on its own.

Joining a division rival that kept him and the Rams from the Super Bowl would be a bigger blow.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is comfortable with their current QB room. Matthew Stafford and backups Stetson Bennett IV and Ty Simpson, the 13th overall pick of the 2026 draft.

“We look at it as two guys,” McVay told reporters about the Rams’ unofficial depth chart on September 4. “I look at it as both of those guys are going to play. But you saw we listed Stetson as the 2, Ty as the 3, but I look at as the 2A/2B, and we’ll see how we approach the game.”

He also mentioned how they operated with Garoppolo in tow over the past two seasons.

“When Jimmy [Garoppolo]’s been the backup, he’s taken all the reps with the look team, and we’re going to make sure that both of those guys are going to continue to get to be developed, and we feel good about both of those guys. Somebody’s got to be the backup on game day, somebody’s got to be the emergency third,” McVay said. “But our job is to develop both of those guys. And like I’ve told you, feel really good about both of them.”

Garoppolo was linked to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. They hired former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to be their head coach.

Garoppolo also spent six years with the San Francisco 49ers. So, in many ways, a move to the Seahawks would be fitting for the veteran. He has said that he would return from his quasi-retirement (he has not announced nor formally filed for his retirement) for the right fit.

Seahawks OC Brian Fleury was a 49ers assistant during Garoppolo’s tenure.

Veteran Option Valuable for Rams

The Rams may downplay their quarterback situation, even without Garoppolo. However, they would currently hand the reins of the prohibitive preseason Super Bowl favorite over to a QB without any regular-season starting experience if Stafford got injured.

“If Stafford were to suffer a significant injury, the Rams could consider calling Garoppolo, who is currently a free agent and has been contemplating retirement,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote in August. “If it’s a short-term injury, Bennett seems likely to be the replacement, but it’s not as settled a spot as it has been in recent seasons.”

The Rams will face the Seahawks in Weeks 16 and 18. That could be more than enough time for Darnold to heal up. His return would render Garoppolo somewhat of a non-factor.

His in-depth knowledge of the Rams’ offense remains invaluable to a rival.