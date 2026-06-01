Myles Garrett Gets Good News as Rams Captain, Super Bowl Champ React to Trade

The Los Angeles Rams have put the entire league on notice with their trade for Myles Garrett, who will enjoy a rare benefit during his tenure. Garrett is signed through the 2029 season on a $160 million contract.

His arrival has drawn strong reactions from Rams past and present.

One team leader also offered words of support for former teammate Jared Verse, who went to the Cleveland Browns in the deal.

Myles Garrett Gets Good News as Rams Trade Details Emerge

Garrett is the NFL’s reigning sack king, setting the league record with 23.0 sacks for the Browns last season. His move to LA comes with a very significant caveat.

“Myles Garrett is the rare player who had a no-trade clause in his contract,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on June 1. “He is waiving it to be traded to Los Angeles, per sources, and he will keep the same clause in his Rams’ contract.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Garrett did not request a trade from the Browns, but that the Rams had been “hounding” the Browns and Cleveland had locked in on Verse.

Colleague Daniel Oyefusi noted that the situation had been simmering.

The Browns notably reworked Garrett’s contract earlier this offseason, fueling speculation that he could be dealt before all was said and done. Garrett and the Rams are scheduled to face Verse and the Browns in Cleveland in 2027.

General manager Les Snead and the Rams’ aggressiveness sparked other bases to reflect on the current status of their organizations.

That includes the Arizona Cardinals.

“There are layers and levels to the NFL,” PHNX’s Johnny Venerable posted. “One team in the NFC West is trading for Myles Garrett. Another is having a public contract dispute with Jacoby Brissett.”

Sleeper’s Arye Pulli noted that “The well of #Rams draft picks is not entirely dry. LA is still armed with the flexibility to make another move if they desire.”

Rams Players React to Trade News

Snead continues to prove that he is less concerned about the future than the past, moving off of precious draft capital for proven players like Garrett. Still, a deal of this magnitude is sure to spark emotions.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner joked about Trent McDuffie benefiting from it.

“This exactly how Trent smiling rn knowing he only gotta cover for a half second [laughing face emoji],” Gardner posted on X, quoting a post with an image of the Rams’ two major acqusitions.

The #Rams this offseason have added CB Trent McDuffie and DE Myles Garrett. This is not normal. https://t.co/CSD9gnzG2t pic.twitter.com/tDSQuJbBbV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 1, 2026

The Rams acquired McDuffie in their first big trade of the offseason. They sent the 29th overall pick in the 2026 draft to the Kansas City Chiefs for him. LA followed that move with one for fellow former Chief and Super Bowl champion Jaylen Watson.

“Oh myyyyy [mind-blown emoji],” Watson said in his post on X on June 1 in reaction to the blockbuster deal.

Rams team captain Quentin Lake offered words of support for Verse.

“Jared, my locker mate, is one of the most amazing human beings and teammates I have ever been around,” Lake posted on X on June 1. “Sucks that some things are out of players control but love and support is what he needs in this moment. Love my guy to death and can’t wait to see him tear up the league.”

Rams Legend Sends Message After 2nd Major Offseason Trade

Former Rams quarterback Jim Everett, the franchise’s all-time passing leader, cited the “F*** them picks” motto often attributed the Snead’s style of roster building.

Everett believes the Rams are coming for a vaunted title, aside from the Super Bowl.

“Crazy part…fans from the Detroit will root for Matthew [Stafford]. Fans from the Cleveland will root for Myles, fans from KC will root for McDuffie & Multiple areas rooting for Davante [Adams]…,” Everett posted on X. “…so who’s Americas team? [Ram and arrow up emojis].”

Of course, expectations rise exponentially with moves like these. That is true even for a Rams team that was already on a “Super Bowl-or-bust” trajectory.