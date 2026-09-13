Rams Get Devastating News as Myles Garrett Set to Undergo Surgery: Report

Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett will undergo surgery, which will force him to miss time.

“Rams star Myles Garrett will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing knee and is headed to injured reserve,” The Ringer and Netflix’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on September 13, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

“Garrett has been dealing with lower-leg pain and wasn’t himself in Thursday’s opener. The hope is he’s back in four weeks.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also weighed in on what colleague Mike Greenberg called “monumental news.”

Garrett’s earliest return would be in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”

The Rams already got off to an ominous start, losing their opener to the San Francisco 49ers. They are still waiting to get Aaron Donald back in the lineup, too.

“If you wondered if Myles Garrett was not actually himself during the game, you’re right. Myles Garrett wondered the same thing. Tried to gut it out, tried to really play through a knee injury, all throughout training camp. We saw on the field, he did not look like the Myles Garrett we know. He is now having surgery–arthroscopic surgery–considered to be a minor procedure,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “NFL Gameday” on September 13.

“Headed to injure reserve, meaning he is going to be out four games, which means that … when Aaron Donald comes back, he’s unlikely to play with Myles Garrett, which also means that this Rams team that we believe we are eventually going to see on defense–which should be one of the most talented defenses in the NFL–not going to be whole just yet to begin the season.”

Rams Lose Early Portion of Trade With Browns for Myles Garrett

Getty Rams star Myles Garrett will miss the next month at least after surgery.

Pelissero broke the news that Garrett was still experiencing pain in his lower leg ahead of thee 49ers game. That came after Garrett hardly practiced in training camp amid knee “soreness.”

Garrett admitted postgame that he was still not healthy and needed to get right.

This is a significant step back from both previous framings, and a blow to the Rams (and on several different levels). They surrendered–in addition to a bevy of draft picks, including their 2027 first-rounder–former 19th-overalll pick Jared Verse to the Cleveland Browns for Garrett.

That took a player who was proven in their scheme out of the equation. It also stripped them of valuable assets to replenish their depth as guys age and price out of their comfort level.

That underscores the other major impact of the Rams’ trade for Garrett: his contract.

The Rams revised the four-year, $160 million deal. In the end, though, all that matters will be his cap hits in any given year and how far down the road the Rams kick the can down the road in terms of adding void years on pricey deals.

They have thrived in that environment. However, the consensus has long been that all bills in the NFL eventually come due.