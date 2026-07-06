Rams Expected to Take ‘Creative’ Approach After Myles Garrett Trade

The Los Angeles Rams added one of the greatest talents in NFL history with their trade for two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Myles Garrett, and they plan to utilize him accordingly.

Garrett has toiled away for years with the Cleveland Browns. He is stepping into a different situation with the Rams, who are a perennial playoff team.

Those two worlds coming together is undoubtedly intriguing heading into the 2026 season.

Rams Expected to Get ‘Creative’ With Myles Garrett

Rams general manager Les Snead topped his own efforts in one offseason. He bested his decision to acquire Super Bowl champion and All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie with the trade that landed Garrett.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins called it “as easy a pick as it gets” for Garrett to be the Rams’ “most intriguing newcomer.” That is even though McDuffie addresses a bigger weakness for LA.

Atkins called Garrett “the most unblockable force in the NFL.”

Moreover, Atkins wrote on July 6 that Garrett “will fit especially well into a Rams pass rush that already had Byron Young and Kobie Turner. Expect defensive coordinator Chris Shula to get extra creative in his pressure packages with a 6-foot-4, 272-pound alien like Garrett.

Atkins noted Garrett “can rush from the outside, from the inside at the three-technique spot, or even line up over the center,” which Pro Football Focus’ tracking data confirms.

Garrett set the NFL single-season record with 23.0 sacks last season.

He could have difficulty matching that effort with a more talented supporting cast. But the tradeoff would be more opportunities late in games and, most importantly, more wins in the regular and postseason.

Chris Shula Gets Honest About Myles Garrett

Shula spoke candidly about how the Rams plan to handle Garrett. He is moving into their 3-4 base front rather than the 4-3 look he is accustomed to from his time with the Browns.

It will be about maximizing Garrett.

“Obviously, we’re still going to have our principles,” Shula told reporters in June. “We’re going to let him do what he does best, and we all know exactly what he does best. So, you’re not going to take Michael Jordan, LeBron [James], all those guys, and pull them out of their comfort zone.

“We’re going to work with him and put them in the best spots that we think for him and the defense to succeed.”

Shula also raved about the idea of having Garrett and McDuffie.

“If you talk about coverage and rush, those are two of the best guys you could possibly get in the NFL,” Shula said. “Any coordinator, anybody, any defensive coach would be happy to have those two.”

Rams Teammate Gets Shine Behind Myles Garrett

The Rams will need to supplement Garrett and Young. They project as one of the most dynamic edge-rushing duos in the NFL, per CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns. That is where Josaiah Stewart, a third-round pick in 2025, could step up.

Stewart played in every one of the Rams’ games last season, including the playoffs.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz selected Stewart as the Rams’ “non-starter to know.” Schatz also noted that Stewart also possesses versatility that Shula can utilize.

“Myles Garrett must come off the field occasionally, right?” Schatz wrote on July 6. “A 2025 third-round pick, Stewart had three sacks and an impressive 17.6% pass rush win rate as a rookie. He has a high motor but can also drop into coverage when necessary.”

Boasting waves of pass rushers in addition to Garrett is a big advantage for the Rams.

And it could get even better if the Rams are able to convince Aaron Donald to come out of retirement for one last Super Bowl run.