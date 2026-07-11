Insider Dumps Cold Water on Rams’ Aaron Donald Rumors

The Los Angeles Rams have been hard at work this offseason, and after making a slew of blockbuster moves, the team has firmly established itself as the Super Bowl favorite entering the 2026 campaign. And yet, for all the moves Los Angeles has made, it may not be done just yet, as a reunion with legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald could be in the cards.

Despite still being at the peak of his powers, Donald retired after the 2023 campaign at 32 years old. The door has remained open for him to return to the Rams should he want to, and now that Myles Garrett is in town, it seems Donald is seriously considering returning to L.A. There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Donald, especially after he was seen working out at Los Angeles’ team facilities, but NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently provided a stark update on this development.

Aaron Donald Still Undecided on Potential Rams Return

As if the Rams weren’t already one of the top teams in the league, they solidified that by swinging a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns for Garrett. For those unfamiliar with Garrett, he is fresh off breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record for the lowly Browns. Even though the team had to part with Jared Verse in order to land Garrett, he will look to form a formidable trio alongside Byron Young and Kobie Turner.

If there’s a defensive player who has been more dominant than Garrett over the past decade or so, it’s been Donald. During his time in the pros, Donald racked up 10 Pro Bowl selections, eight All-Pro First Team honors, and three Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Perhaps more impressive, though, is the fact that he managed to do this all while playing at the defensive tackle position.

Fans have long wondered whether Donald could eventually return to football, as he was still dominant even in his final year in the league back in 2023. The possibility of teaming up with Garrett seems to have struck a chord with Donald, as he’s reportedly been seen working out at the Rams’ facilities. Fowler quickly doused this news in cold water, though, saying that Donald working out at the team’s facilities isn’t exactly an uncommon occurrence.

“Aaron Donald, I’m told, has not made a decision about his future as to whether to play this year,” Fowler reported on “SportsCenter.” “He does work out at the Rams facility off and on, really over the last few years since he’s been retired. There’s no hard news here. Last I’ve checked, the Rams hadn’t made any sort of firm contract offer to Donald.”

Rams Holding Out Hope That Aaron Donald Will Unretire

Maybe Donald is already preparing for an NFL return that the public isn’t privy to, but on the surface at least, nothing is out of the ordinary here. However, the buzz surrounding his unretirement is palpable, and with training camp drawing near, L.A. could be preparing its hard sell to Donald in an effort to get him back on the field.

Again, the Rams are already a very scary team, but adding Donald back into the fold would surely put the rest of the league on notice. Even if he isn’t the same player he once was, the idea of pairing Donald with Garrett is one that should make Los Angeles and its fans giddy. Nothing is set in stone yet, but this is a situation that is going to be worth monitoring over the coming weeks.