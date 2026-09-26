Insider Sheds Light on Rams’ Puka Nacua Injury Plan

The Los Angeles Rams did well to pick up their first win of the 2026 campaign in Week 2, but on a short week, they have found themselves with a handful of difficult injury situations. Perhaps the most noteworthy of the bunch revolves around star wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is dealing with a hip injury.

Nacua didn’t play in Week 2, and now that he is listed as doubtful for Week 3, it appears as if he will be missing his second straight game. Throughout the week, it didn’t really seem like Nacua had a shot at playing, but according to one NFL insider, that was by design, as the Rams have established a clear goal when it comes to the talented pass catcher’s injury rehab.

Rams Erring on the Side of Caution With Puka Nacua’s Injury

In just three years, Nacua has gone from being an unknown fifth-round pick to arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. Even though he missed a game last year, Nacua still led the league with 129 receptions, while also posting 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those big numbers earned him his second Pro Bowl selection and a spot on the All-Pro First Team.

Nacua played in L.A.’s season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers down in Australia, and while the offense as a whole struggled, he still managed to turn in a decent day’s work, catching five passes for 74 yards. Along the way, though, he suffered his aforementioned hip injury, which eventually led to him sitting out Week 2.

With another absence seemingly in the cards, there’s increased concern about Nacua’s status moving forward. Per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Rams are simply being cautious with Nacua, and while he didn’t really have much of a shot at playing this week, he could make his return to action in Week 4.

“I’ve talked to somebody with the team who said they’re just trying to get ahead of this long term. They don’t want this to linger where he’s in and out,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter.” “It’s early in the season. They want to have him for the long haul, so they’re hoping he can get back here. He’s really considered week-to-week at this point.”

Rams Hoping Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 4

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams comes to the line of scrimmage during a 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Head coach Sean McVay seemed to hint at Nacua having a shot to play in Week 4, which would be a welcome sight for the team, given how productive he has been so far in his career. Davante Adams managed to hold down the fort in Week 2, but in order for Los Angeles to achieve its primary goal of winning a Super Bowl, it is going to need Nacua healthy and on the field for as many snaps as possible.

While the Rams got past the New York Giants with relative ease, despite not having Nacua, they will face a much tougher task in Week 3 against a high-powered Denver Broncos defense. Technically, Nacua could still suit up in Week 3, but with his status doubtful, L.A. is shifting its focus to Week 4 for him, meaning the offense will face a tall task on Sunday Night Football against Denver.