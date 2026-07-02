Rams Get Critical Update on Embattled Starter Ahead of Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams have been met with an unexpected challenge amid what has been a headline-stealing offseason, specifically regarding Alaric Jackson. His arrest over an alleged domestic violence incident with a former girlfriend who is pregnant last month.

Jackson has been a full-time starter for the Rams over the past three seasons, and they have limited options on how to replace him without going outside the organization.

That only adds to the critical nature of the situation.

Rams’ Alaric Jackson Gets More Good News

According to the New York Post’s Edward Lewis on July 1, “The pregnant woman accusing Los Angeles Rams star Alaric Jackson of domestic violence has dropped her pursuit of a permanent restraining order against the football player.”

The woman’s identity has remained withheld. However, per Lewis, she said that she was withdrawing the request of her own volition.

No reason was given beyond that.

Lewis continued, “Michael A. Goldstein, an attorney representing the woman, told judge Liza Bercovici in a Los Angeles County court room on Wednesday that his client ‘never served Mr. Jackson’ and wished to ‘dissolve’ the temporary restraining order that she got against Jackson on June 10.

“Jackson is still facing the possibility of misdemeanor charges, as a rep for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said in a statement to The Post that it currently has Jackson’s case and is reviewing it.”

This is the second positive development in the matter for Jackson. NBC Los Angeles’ Dennis Broad reported in June that Jackson would not face the felony charge he initially faced.

Still, the potential misdemeanor charges loom large for Jackson and the Rams.

Jackson is signed with the Rams through the 2027 season on a three-year, $57.7 million contract. Despite that, his future with the organization remains a source of intrigue amid his latest alleged off-field transgression.

Notably, news of Jackson’s arrest came just one day after Rams head coach Sean McVay met with the media. It was his last scheduled session before training camp later in July.

Insider Doubles Down on Alaric Jackson

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins called Jackson the Rams’ “outstanding question” following this offseason amid the uncertainty around his future. It could include discipline from the league office, which might even include missing games.

There is also the issue of whether the Rams want to continue with Jackson. His repeated off-field and health concerns are significant factors.

Atkins doubled down on those sentiments.

“Jackson is the single biggest question mark on this roster following his June arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, which could trigger a second suspension under the NFL’s personal-conduct policy,” Atkins wrote on July 1. “He’ll be granted due process with the legal system, but it’s time for him to show the Rams he can be a left tackle to believe in for the future, with every other offensive line starter entering a contract year.”

The Rams depleted their assets this offseason. But they should still have enough in their war chest to put together an attractive offer for someone. That is, if they fail to identify a replacement for Jackson in-house or on the free agent market.

They might not be forced to replace Jackson at all. He has seen some positive developments, but there remains a long way to go before the situation is settled.