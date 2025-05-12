Rams Urged to Sign 19-INT ‘Low-Risk’ Cornerback

It’s no secret the Los Angeles Rams are in desperate need at secondary. In fact, the secondary ranked 26th in passing touchdowns allowed and 20th in passing yards allowed.

Many have speculated the Rams will have a reunion with All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, his $24 million in guarantees has been a “sticking point” in trade talks.

Rather than going the expensive route, Turf Show Times’ writer Kenneth Arthur suggests the Rams should consider a more budget-friendly route by targeting veteran cornerback James Bradberry. The former Philadelphia Eagle could offer a “low-risk” alternative to Ramsey while still bringing veteran leadership and experience.

James Bradberry: A Cheaper and Versatile Option

Arthur highlights that Bradberry would be a cheaper option than the Rams’ short stint with Tre’Davious White last season, which cost the Rams around $4 million. Bradberry missed all of last season with a torn Achilles injury, so he’ll likely sign a veteran minimum contract if the Rams are interested.

Reflecting on his recovery, Bradberry shared his mindset heading into a hopeful comeback. “I think I had a lot of time to reflect and think about how far I came. I was going into my 9th season, and you realize (when) you look around the locker room and see the young guys, I’ve been around for quite a bit. One, you have to cherish that, the amount of time and stuff you’ve been able to accomplish. And two, it just gave me a little hunger to get back out there and prove myself again.”

Bradberry enjoyed a long career, racking up 19 interceptions, 478 total tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. Playing with the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and Eagles, he has the knowledge and experience to come and immediately help the Rams’ secondary.

The former Super Bowl champion also has experience at safety, another spot where the Rams need help. “When you see him play safety every day here and see his ability to diagnose his football instincts. I think for all of us, that’s a transition, that’s a different position than playing outside corner,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman mentioned when talking about the decision to keep Bradberry on the team last season.

Exploring the Market

CBS Sports listed Bradberry among the top three remaining free agent cornerbacks, alongside Stephon Gilmore and Mike Hilton. Gilmore, a former Defensive Player of the Year, posted one interception and 56 total tackles in 15 games with the Minnesota Vikings last season. Hilton, a reliable contributor for the Cincinnati Bengals, notched one interception and 73 tackles.

With limited cap flexibility and holes to fill, the Rams would be wise to explore the affordable veteran route with someone like Bradberry to stabilize the secondary. As training camp approaches, the Rams must balance cost with contribution to shore up a defense looking to make a deep playoff push.