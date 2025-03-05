Hi, Subscriber

Rams Among Favorites to Land $129 Million All-Pro After Announcement

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams during warm up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Rams resolved their quarterback situation and settled their offensive line before the offseason began. The Rams still plan on parting with Cooper Kupp, though,  and they remain linked to Davante Adams in free agency to replace him.

The Rams do not have a clear need for a wide receiver, having yet to move Kupp.

However, they have still emerged among the betting leaders to land Adams. LA checked in with the fourth-best odds at +750 on DraftKings as of March 4.

“The betting favorite to sign him is the team that drafted him in 2014. Via DraftKings, the Packers have +190 odds to be Adams’s next team,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on March 4. “The Chargers are next at +500, followed by the 49ers at +650, the Rams at +750, the Steelers at +950, and the Broncos and Patriots at 1000.

Adams, 32, caught  85 passes for 1,063 yards, and 8 touchdowns in 2024, which would have led the Rams. He has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in five straight seasons and six of the last seven. Adams logged 997 yards in the lone exception.

He is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

He twice led the NFL in touchdown receptions, once with the Green Bay Packers and then again with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jets’ 6-Word Announcement Could Bode Well for Rams

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

GettyFormer New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams #17 speaks to members of the media.

Adams completed his only season with the New York Jets in 2024, playing in 11 games after a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets announced they had released Adams, which could bode well for the Rams.

“We have released WR Davante Adams,” the Jets announced in a post on X on March 4, following rumors earlier in the day of their decision.

Adams is a Redwood City, California native and attended Fresno State.

The Chargers profile as the biggest threat for Adams behind the 49ers if his preference for the West Coast proves true. He has also been linked to whatever team Aaron Rodgers signs with. That could make the Steelers and New York Giants strong-than-expected potential destinations.

If a bidding war emerges, the Rams could opt to press on with their youth movement.

Adams was also rumored to hold an interest in the Rams if he was granted his release from the Jets this offseason.

“A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers — if he gets released,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on February 8. “I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too.”

Davante Adams May Not Fit Rams Plans’ in Free Agency

Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams

GettyJordan Whittington #88 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff.

Adams was on a five-year, $140 million contract before the Jets cut him. He has also earned $129.8 million in his career.

Spotrac projects Adams’ value at a two-year, $27.2 million pact.

Over The Cap projects the Rams will have $54.6 million in space. They can save up to $20 million more (with $9.8 million in dead money) if they trade Kupp post-June 1. However, that does not mean Adams would fit into the Rams’ plans even with their flexibility.

The Rams still have second-year wide receiver Jordan Whittington and pick No. 26 overall in the 2025 draft to replace Kupp if Adams is too pricey in free agency.

