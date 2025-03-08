Hi, Subscriber

New Favorite Emerges to Land Rams WR Cooper Kupp After ‘Recent Activity’

Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams and Cooper Kupp are heading for a split, though how remains uncertain.

Kupp is entering Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract. However, the Rams have informed him they plan to trade him this offseason, much to his chagrin. However, former Rams assistant Liam Coen is the new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.

Kupp could be a logical target for the Jaguars, who have emerged as the favorite to land him.

“The Jaguars are in the process of making major changes to their roster, and another big change could be acquiring Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp,” Florio wrote on March 7.

“Recent activity has shifted the lines to make the Jaguars the new favorites to be Kupp’s 2025 team. The Jaguars are now +200 favorites at DraftKings, followed by the Broncos at +390, Chargers at +650, and Patriots, Lions and Cowboys all at +750.”

“Kupp’s $20 million compensation for 2025 would be a major stumbling block, and he might have to re-work his contract for a trade to happen,” Florio wrote. But the Jaguars need to improve their wide receiver corps, and Kupp could make sense in Jacksonville.”

Jaguars Surge From Longshots to Favorites for Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Trevor Lawrence, Los Angeles Rams

GettyTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during warm ups before a game against the Detroit Lions.

Kupp announced the Rams intended to trade him on February 3. By February 27, the Denver Broncos had emerged as the early favorites to land Kupp. The Jaguars were longshots at +1000.

“The Denver Broncos are the early favorite to land the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year at +300, with the Detroit Lions (+550) and Washington Commanders (+650) rounding out the top three,” Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam wrote on February 27.”

However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton has touted his team’s younger receivers.

The Jaguars have undergone a bloodletting, trading Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans, and releasing fellow wideouts Devin Duvernay and Josh Reynolds and tight end Evan Engram.

The moves saved them nearly $21 million. Over The Cap projects the Jaguars are $63.5 million below the salary cap. Spotrac projects Kupp could command an annual salary of $11 million and suggested a two-year, $21.9 million contract.

Rams’ Harsh Reality Could Turn Into Good News for Jaguars

Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on the field before a game against the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Kupp might not generate the kind of trade interest the Rams hoped for.

“The executives I’ve been texting with today do believe that Cooper Kupp will have a market,” Fowler reported on “NFL Live” on February 4. “But we might not be talking about a robust market because of the age, the declining production, some of the injuries.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested the Rams may have to settle with releasing Kupp.

“It seems to me more likely than not that it’s headed for a release,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Insiders” on March 6.

“For Cooper Kupp, he’s not going to make $20 million anyway. So him being free is really not a terrible thing at all. He’s a veteran receiver, he’s got plenty left. He’s not going to be that expensive, he’s already made money, he’s won at the highest level. This could be somewhat a great free agent acquisition. I just – I would be surprised if it ended up in a trade. I’ll say that.”

That would be good news for the Jaguars who still have work to do with their roster this offseason. They could save money since Kupp’s next deal should lower his 2025 cap hit and they would save whatever draft capital the Rams request for Kupp.

